“Bee-luther-hatchee” Now at Sierra Madre Playhouse By Fran Syverson Whose story is it? When a life-story is written, who can claim it as theirs—the person who lived it?—or the one who wrote it?…

This Week’s Events EDITOR’S PICK Only What We Could Carry Only What We Could Carry (Jan. 21 – April 1, Gilb Museum, 380 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia 91007) Only What…

U2 Confirms Rose Bowl Gig May 20 Yarns of U2 coming back to the Rose Bowl were dashing through the snowy social media sites last week. Now, apparently the Irish rockers have confirmed that…

Mr. 335, Larry Carlton, Takes to the Arcadia Performing Arts Center By Terry Miller Mr. 335 [a reference to the ubiquitous Gibson ES 335 semi-acoustic Guitar and also his recording studio’s moniker] is arguably the foremost jazz/rock/blues guitar…