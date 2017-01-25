Monthly Art Column By Jeff Davis “Ironic Icons, The Art of Valentin Popov” is on exhibit at the Long Beach Museum of Art (LBMA) through March 19. The majority of…

Pasadena Showcase – It’s a Wonderful House By Susan Motander Every year the members of the Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts host a party to reveal that year’s house in its “before” condition.…

‘There Is a Time for Everything,’ and This Play Is Everything “There is … a time to kill and a time to heal; a time to tear down and a time to build up.” Story and Photos…

Larry Carlton’s Arcadia Gig Extraordinary Article and PhotosBy Terry Miller Mr. 335 (aka Larry Carlton) is arguably the foremost jazz/rock/blues guitar player working today. On Saturday night at the Arcadia Performing Arts…

“Bee-luther-hatchee” Now at Sierra Madre Playhouse By Fran Syverson Whose story is it? When a life-story is written, who can claim it as theirs—the person who lived it?—or the one who wrote it?…