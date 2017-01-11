News
UPDATE: Homicide Detectives Investigate Stabbing Death of Woman in Temple City

  Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are responding to investigate the stabbing death of a woman.  The incident occurred Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 12:05 p.m., on…

Caltrans Says It’s Ready for the Next Big Quake

  California’s State Highway system has more than 12,000 bridges, and since the 1971 Sylmar earthquake, Caltrans’ Seismic Retrofit Programs have focused on seismically retrofitting bridges and bridge…

Drive by Shooting Kills Two – Two Seriously Injured

  Outbreak of shootings believed to be gang related On Friday, Jan. 6 at about 11:53 p.m., Pasadena Police Officers responded to a call of a shooting in…

Education

Highlights Next Generation Science Standards Introduced

  To better prepare students for college and careers State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom…

State Schools Chief Urges “Safe Haven” Designation for 10,500 Public Schools

  State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson released a letter encouraging all California public…

December College Search Guide

  The Road to College By May S. Ruiz The cool weather is settling in…

Entertainment

Find Piquing Curiosities at the Rose Bowl Flea Market

  By Vanessa Quintanilla On the second Sunday of every month, the Pasadena Rose Bowl opens its doors for the flea market. This month, the Rose Bowl hosted…

This Week’s Events

EDITOR’S PICK: Snotty Scotty’s 66th Birthday Tribute Show    Snotty Scotty’s 66th Birthday Tribute Show (Jan. 13 @ Route 66 Roadhouse & Tavern, 1846 E. Huntington Drive) Sierra…

Emerging Trends at Pasadena Bead and Design Show

      At the forefront of the newest emerging design trends for 2017, Pasadena Bead and Design Show begins on Thursday Jan. 12, and goes through Sunday Jan. 15. This…

‘The Martin Archives’

  A scrapbook of treasures from the world’s foremost acoustic guitar maker By Terry Miller While some guitar makers predate the advent of the business computer, C.F. Martin…

Illuminate Your Spirit at Enchanted: Forest of Lights

January is very much a part of winter. Plan to dress warmly for this nighttime event.   Story and Photos by Vanessa Quintanilla Lights reflected off of the…

This Week’s Events

EDITOR’S PICK Mommy, Daddy, Grandparents and Me Yoga   Mommy, Daddy, Grandparents and Me Yoga (Jan.10 @ 10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic…

Crime

Two People Stabbed in Temple City – Victims Rushed to Area Hospital

  Around 12:05 Wednesday LASD responded to 6024 Temple City Blvd., with reports of two individuals stabbed and seriously wounded. Temple…

Arcadia PD Pursues Stolen Package to Pasadena Tuesday

  Suspect evades multiple law enforcement agencies On Jan. 10, at approximately 4:40p.m., Arcadia Police responded to the south west portion…

Pasadena Police Seize 9 Firearms and Arrest Multiple Armed Suspects

  In response to the Jan. 6, double homicide and the injuring of two others, the Pasadena Police has increased patrols…

LASD Investigates Findings of Possible Human Remains

  Mount Baldy Area of Angeles National Forest Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are en route to Glendora Ridge Road,…

Business

Business Profile: Pasadena Sandwich Company

  Photos and Story by Emily G. Peters Like a slice of vintage New York, Pasadena Sandwich Company’s Fink family has been serving up old school-deli specialty…

Santa Anita Hot Yoga Studio

  By Emily G. Peters Heat, breath and movement: Santa Anita Hot Yoga Studio combines all three to intensify the benefits of traditional yoga. The blend allows…

Health

Survey Shows Unique Needs of HIV-Positive Women Often Not Addressed

  There are now an estimated 300,000 women in the United States living with HIV/AIDS. New findings from the “Women Living Positive” survey show that a communication…

What You Can Do to Prevent Breast Cancer

  Every year, 1.3 million women across the globe are diagnosed with breast cancer. Breast cancer awareness is high, but the primary focus of research is on…

Arts & Culture

October Art Column (10/20/16 Issue)

By Jeff Davis The new Hawthorne Art Complex (“HAC”) is having an Open Studio party on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. There will…

Mosaic Mural Behind Vromans Honors Filmmakers, Actors and Dancers Who Got Their Start in Pasadena

  By Terry Miller A stunning new art project conceived by Kenton Nelson will greet you next time you meander your way to the back parking lot…

Sports

Santa Anita Race Track Opens

  Santa Anita Park has announced that the prestigious Grade I, $300,000 American Oaks, which was most recently run in May 2015, will now be run on…

Monrovia Tops PHS 3-0 in Battle of SGV’s Best

By Christian Romo   Two defending San Gabriel Valley league champions met for their annual matchup, and for the second time in three years, the Wildcats came…

Dining

Taste of Old Town Monrovia

    Fall is here, which means … it’s time for one of the premier culinary events in the San Gabriel Valley! The Taste of Old Town…

Innis & Gunn Makes Its Mark on the US With a Beer Brewed With Truth Serum

    Company Sends Samples to Leading Presidential Candidates By Terry Miller Sometimes – every once in a while – an email really garners extra attention from…

Environment

Statewide Water Conservation Drops Below 18 Percent in August

  The State Water Resources Control Board today announced that urban Californians’ monthly water conservation declined to 17.7 percent in August, down from 27 percent savings in…

Look for a Monrovia Renewal Construction Overview in Your Next Utility Bill

  In order to help keep everyone informed about the street construction getting underway this fall as part of the Monrovia Renewal project, the city has developed…

Obituaries

A Deliberate Life – Lisa Magno Marino

  By Susan Motander Through the week the news has been spreading that Lisa Magno had lost her battle with cancer. She died early on Friday morning, and saying…

Services Are Set for Retired Fire Captain John Rooks

    John Rooks, who served on the Monrovia Fire Department for 29 years, passed way unexpectedly on Aug. 11 at home in La Habra. He was…

Print Edition

Monrovia Weekly – 1/12/16

Share…

Monrovia Weekly – 1/5/16

Share…

Monrovia Weekly – 12/29/16

Share…

