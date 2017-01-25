Respected Monrovia Japanese-American Civil and Gay Rights Activist Remembered
By Susie Ling Steven Kiyoshi Kuromiya liked to say that he was conceived in Monrovia. He is now laid to rest at Monrovia’s Live Oak Cemetery. But…
Monrovia City Council Meets with MAD Town Council
By Susan Motander The Monrovia City Council held a joint meeting Jan. 24 with the Monrovia-Arcadia-Duarte Town Council, the group that represents the unincorporated parts of the…
Full Transcript of Gov. Brown’s State of the State Address
Gov. Brown: ‘California is not turning back, not now, not ever’ Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. delivered his State of the State address Tuesday, departing with the…
Goya Foods Offers Four $20,000 Culinary Arts & Food Science Scholarships to Students
Goya Foods, America’s largest Hispanic-owned food company, will offer $20,000 Culinary Arts Scholarship granted annually to…
Highlights Next Generation Science Standards Introduced
To better prepare students for college and careers State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom…
State Schools Chief Urges “Safe Haven” Designation for 10,500 Public Schools
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson released a letter encouraging all California public…