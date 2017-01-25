News
Respected Monrovia Japanese-American Civil and Gay Rights Activist Remembered

Respected Monrovia Japanese-American Civil and Gay Rights Activist Remembered

  By Susie Ling Steven Kiyoshi Kuromiya liked to say that he was conceived in Monrovia. He is now laid to rest at Monrovia’s Live Oak Cemetery. But…

January 25, 2017No CommentRead More

Monrovia City Council Meets with MAD Town Council

Monrovia City Council Meets with MAD Town Council

  By Susan Motander The Monrovia City Council held a joint meeting Jan. 24 with the Monrovia-Arcadia-Duarte Town Council, the group that represents the unincorporated parts of the…

January 25, 2017No CommentRead More

Full Transcript of Gov. Brown’s State of the State Address

Full Transcript of Gov. Brown’s State of the State Address

  Gov. Brown: ‘California is not turning back, not now, not ever’ Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. delivered his State of the State address Tuesday, departing with the…

January 23, 2017No CommentRead More

Education

Goya Foods Offers Four $20,000 Culinary Arts & Food Science Scholarships to Students

Goya Foods Offers Four $20,000 Culinary Arts & Food Science Scholarships to Students

  Goya Foods, America’s largest Hispanic-owned food company, will offer $20,000 Culinary Arts Scholarship granted annually to…

January 20, 2017No CommentRead More

Highlights Next Generation Science Standards Introduced

Highlights Next Generation Science Standards Introduced

  To better prepare students for college and careers State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom…

January 12, 2017No CommentRead More

State Schools Chief Urges “Safe Haven” Designation for 10,500 Public Schools

State Schools Chief Urges “Safe Haven” Designation for 10,500 Public Schools

  State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson released a letter encouraging all California public…

December 28, 2016No CommentRead More

Follow & Like Us to Win!

instagram
Entertainment

Monthly Art Column

Monthly Art Column

  By Jeff Davis “Ironic Icons, The Art of Valentin Popov” is on exhibit at the Long Beach Museum of Art (LBMA) through March 19. The majority of…

January 25, 2017No CommentRead More

Pasadena Showcase – It’s a Wonderful House

Pasadena Showcase – It’s a Wonderful House

  By Susan Motander Every year the members of the Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts host a party to reveal that year’s house in its “before” condition.…

January 25, 2017No CommentRead More

‘There Is a Time for Everything,’ and This Play Is Everything

‘There Is a Time for Everything,’ and This Play Is Everything

  “There is … a time to kill and a time to heal; a time to tear down and a time to build up.”   Story and Photos…

January 25, 2017No CommentRead More

Larry Carlton’s Arcadia Gig Extraordinary

Larry Carlton’s Arcadia Gig Extraordinary

  Article and PhotosBy Terry Miller Mr. 335 (aka Larry Carlton) is arguably the foremost jazz/rock/blues guitar player working today. On Saturday night at the Arcadia Performing Arts…

January 23, 2017No CommentRead More

“Bee-luther-hatchee” Now at Sierra Madre Playhouse

“Bee-luther-hatchee” Now at Sierra Madre Playhouse

  By Fran Syverson Whose story is it? When a life-story is written, who can claim it as theirs—the person who lived it?—or the one who wrote it?…

January 20, 2017No CommentRead More

This Week’s Events

This Week’s Events

EDITOR’S PICK Only What We Could Carry   Only What We Could Carry (Jan. 21 – April 1, Gilb Museum, 380 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia 91007) Only What…

January 18, 2017No CommentRead More

Crime

Monrovia Blotters: Jan. 12 – Jan. 15

Monrovia Blotters: Jan. 12 – Jan. 15

  Jan. 13 At 3:21 a.m., an alarm activation was reported at business in the 600 block of W. Huntington Drive.…

January 18, 2017No CommentRead More

UPDATE: Homicide Detectives Investigate Stabbing Death of Woman in Temple City

UPDATE: Homicide Detectives Investigate Stabbing Death of Woman in Temple City

  Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are responding to investigate the stabbing death of a woman.  The incident occurred Wednesday,…

January 11, 2017No CommentRead More

Two People Stabbed in Temple City – Victims Rushed to Area Hospital

Two People Stabbed in Temple City – Victims Rushed to Area Hospital

  Around 12:05 Wednesday LASD responded to 6024 Temple City Blvd., with reports of two individuals stabbed and seriously wounded. Temple…

January 11, 2017No CommentRead More

Arcadia PD Pursues Stolen Package to Pasadena Tuesday

Arcadia PD Pursues Stolen Package to Pasadena Tuesday

  Suspect evades multiple law enforcement agencies On Jan. 10, at approximately 4:40p.m., Arcadia Police responded to the south west portion…

January 11, 2017No CommentRead More

Business

Britton Chiropractic

Britton Chiropractic

  By Emily G. Peters Black belts in jiujitsu, karate, taekwondo—these might not be the first accolades that come to mind when picking your next chiropractor. Yet…

January 25, 2017No Comment

Business Profile: Chasworth Place – The Color Whisperer

Business Profile: Chasworth Place – The Color Whisperer

By Emily G. Peters Dreary dens, boring bedrooms: living spaces in need of inspiration have found their savior in Monrovia’s own “Color Whisperer.” Interior designer Jeanette Chasworth…

January 19, 2017No Comment

Health

Survey Shows Unique Needs of HIV-Positive Women Often Not Addressed

Survey Shows Unique Needs of HIV-Positive Women Often Not Addressed

  There are now an estimated 300,000 women in the United States living with HIV/AIDS. New findings from the “Women Living Positive” survey show that a communication…

December 10, 2016No Comment

What You Can Do to Prevent Breast Cancer

What You Can Do to Prevent Breast Cancer

  Every year, 1.3 million women across the globe are diagnosed with breast cancer. Breast cancer awareness is high, but the primary focus of research is on…

October 4, 2016No Comment

Arts & Culture

This Week’s Events

This Week’s Events

EDITOR’S PICK Mommy, Daddy, Grandparents and Me Yoga   Mommy, Daddy, Grandparents and Me Yoga (Jan.10 @ 10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Los Angeles County Arboretum and…

January 4, 2017No Comment

October Art Column (10/20/16 Issue)

October Art Column (10/20/16 Issue)

By Jeff Davis The new Hawthorne Art Complex (“HAC”) is having an Open Studio party on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. There will…

October 20, 2016No Comment

Sports

Table Tennis Demonstration Energizes Morning Assembly

Table Tennis Demonstration Energizes Morning Assembly

  May S. Ruiz Morning assembly at Clairbourn School, a pre-kindergarten to eighth grade independent school in San Gabriel, was more animated than usual this Tuesday morning…

January 26, 2017No Comment

Late Goal Saves Wildcats Against La Cañada, Ties 2-2

Late Goal Saves Wildcats Against La Cañada, Ties 2-2

By Christian Romo Down 2-1 late in the second half, the Wildcats were heading towards their first home loss of the season. But a late goal relieved…

January 17, 2017No Comment

Dining

Taste of Old Town Monrovia

Taste of Old Town Monrovia

    Fall is here, which means … it’s time for one of the premier culinary events in the San Gabriel Valley! The Taste of Old Town…

September 25, 2016No Comment

Innis & Gunn Makes Its Mark on the US With a Beer Brewed With Truth Serum

Innis & Gunn Makes Its Mark on the US With a Beer Brewed With Truth Serum

    Company Sends Samples to Leading Presidential Candidates By Terry Miller Sometimes – every once in a while – an email really garners extra attention from…

August 30, 2016No Comment

Environment

Statewide Water Conservation Drops Below 18 Percent in August

Statewide Water Conservation Drops Below 18 Percent in August

  The State Water Resources Control Board today announced that urban Californians’ monthly water conservation declined to 17.7 percent in August, down from 27 percent savings in…

October 27, 2016No Comment

Look for a Monrovia Renewal Construction Overview in Your Next Utility Bill

Look for a Monrovia Renewal Construction Overview in Your Next Utility Bill

  In order to help keep everyone informed about the street construction getting underway this fall as part of the Monrovia Renewal project, the city has developed…

October 21, 2016No Comment

Obituaries

A Deliberate Life – Lisa Magno Marino

A Deliberate Life – Lisa Magno Marino

  By Susan Motander Through the week the news has been spreading that Lisa Magno had lost her battle with cancer. She died early on Friday morning, and saying…

December 27, 2016No Comment

Services Are Set for Retired Fire Captain John Rooks

Services Are Set for Retired Fire Captain John Rooks

    John Rooks, who served on the Monrovia Fire Department for 29 years, passed way unexpectedly on Aug. 11 at home in La Habra. He was…

August 24, 20161 Comment

Print Edition

Monrovia Weekly – 1/19/16

Monrovia Weekly – 1/19/16

Share…

January 19, 2017No Comment

Monrovia Weekly – 1/12/16

Monrovia Weekly – 1/12/16

Share…

January 12, 2017No Comment

Monrovia Weekly – 1/5/16

Monrovia Weekly – 1/5/16

Share…

January 5, 2017No Comment

Monrovia Weather

Current Conditions:
Sunny
Sunny
75°F
wind speed: 7 mph W
sunrise: 6:51 am
sunset: 5:19 pm
More forecast...
 