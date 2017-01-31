California Philharmonic’s ‘Music, Martinis and the Maestro’ Back by Popular Demand Everyone enjoys positive news and the beloved California Philharmonic has some to share! This year, the musical magic begins early as Maestro Victor Vener returns with the immensely…

Motown Dazzles in Los Angeles Opener By Christian Romo With instantly familiar renditions of beloved artists and songs, “Motown: The Musical” wasted no time reeling in its audience in its opening at Hollywood’s Pantages…

Internationally Renowned Pianist Performing at Arcadia Performing Arts Center Join Swiss-Chinese pianist Louis Schwizgebel-Wang in concert recital on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. This young dynamic performer has won many international awards along with great critical acclaim.…

Brick Heaven on Earth Story, Video and Photos by Vanessa Quintanilla It was a busy weekend in Pasadena. Along with many celebrations for Year of the Rooster, the Pasadena Convention Center…

Monthly Art Column By Jeff Davis “Ironic Icons, The Art of Valentin Popov” is on exhibit at the Long Beach Museum of Art (LBMA) through March 19. The majority of…