This Weeks Events EDITORS PICK 128th Rose Parade Presented by Honda 128th Rose Parade Presented by Honda (Jan.2 @ 8 a.m., Orange Grove Blvd. and Colorado Blvd.) The 128th Rose Parade…

Queen Nation – New Year’s Eve at The Rose One thing you can count on at The Rose: WE WILL ROCK YOU — especially on New Year’s Eve when the world’s best Queen tribute band takes…

December Art Column By Jeff Davis Did you miss Art Basel in Miami again this year!? Not planning to fly 7,000 miles to Hong Kong in March for the next global…

This Week’s Events EDITOR’S PICK Opening Day Craft Beer and Cider Festival Opening Day Craft Beer and Cider Festival (Dec.26 @ 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., 285 W. Huntington Drive)…

Disney On Ice Presents: Worlds Of Enchantment By popular demand, featuring magical moments from number one animated movie of all time, Frozen Rev up for non-stop family fun with four of your favorite Disney…