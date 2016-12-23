News
Christmas 2016 and New Year’s 2017 Closures and Reminders

  Due to Christmas Day and New Year’s Day both falling on a Sunday during the current Holiday Season, Pasadena City Hall and most City services will be closed on…

DUI Driver’s License Checkpoint

  Monrovia Police Department will be conducting a DUI/CDL checkpoint on Friday night, Dec. 30. Vehicles entering the checkpoint will be stopped. Drivers will then be evaluated for…

Planning Commission Approves Entitlements

  This past week, the Monrovia Planning Commission approved the entitlements necessary for the Lumber Yard at Myrtle Avenue artisan food / beverage village to move forward. As…

State Schools Chief Urges “Safe Haven” Designation for 10,500 Public Schools

  State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson released a letter encouraging all California public…

December College Search Guide

  The Road to College By May S. Ruiz The cool weather is settling in…

Apply Now Through Feb. 1 for Edison International’s $1.2 Million Scholarship Program

    It pays to dream big and Edison International, the parent company of Southern California…

Illuminate Your Spirit at Enchanted: Forest of Lights

January is very much a part of winter. Plan to dress warmly for this nighttime event.   Story and Photos by Vanessa Quintanilla Lights reflected off of the…

This Week’s Events

EDITOR’S PICK Mommy, Daddy, Grandparents and Me Yoga   Mommy, Daddy, Grandparents and Me Yoga (Jan.10 @ 10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic…

This Weeks Events

EDITORS PICK 128th Rose Parade Presented by Honda  128th Rose Parade Presented by Honda (Jan.2 @ 8 a.m., Orange Grove Blvd. and Colorado Blvd.) The 128th Rose Parade…

Queen Nation – New Year’s Eve at The Rose

  One thing you can count on at The Rose: WE WILL ROCK YOU — especially on New Year’s Eve when the world’s best Queen tribute band takes…

December Art Column

By Jeff Davis Did you miss Art Basel in Miami again this year!? Not planning to fly 7,000 miles to Hong Kong in March for the next global…

This Week’s Events

EDITOR’S PICK Opening Day Craft Beer and Cider Festival   Opening Day Craft Beer and Cider Festival (Dec.26 @ 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., 285 W. Huntington Drive)…

LASD Investigates Findings of Possible Human Remains

  Mount Baldy Area of Angeles National Forest Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are en route to Glendora Ridge Road,…

Monrovia Police Blotters: Dec. 16 – Dec.19

  Dec. 16 At 11:10 a.m., a bear was reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln. The bear had wandered…

Monrovia Police Blotters: Dec. 8 – Dec. 11

  Dec. 8 At 4:22 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain on the report…

Crime Rates Going Up in Monrovia

  At a community meeting last week to warn citizens of the potentials of holiday theft, representatives of the Monrovia Police…

Santa Anita Hot Yoga Studio

  By Emily G. Peters Heat, breath and movement: Santa Anita Hot Yoga Studio combines all three to intensify the benefits of traditional yoga. The blend allows…

CalChamber Releases New Employment Laws for Businesses in 2017

  The California Chamber of Commerce recently released the list of new employment laws scheduled to take effect in 2017 or earlier that will have an impact on businesses in…

Survey Shows Unique Needs of HIV-Positive Women Often Not Addressed

  There are now an estimated 300,000 women in the United States living with HIV/AIDS. New findings from the “Women Living Positive” survey show that a communication…

What You Can Do to Prevent Breast Cancer

  Every year, 1.3 million women across the globe are diagnosed with breast cancer. Breast cancer awareness is high, but the primary focus of research is on…

October Art Column (10/20/16 Issue)

By Jeff Davis The new Hawthorne Art Complex (“HAC”) is having an Open Studio party on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. There will…

Mosaic Mural Behind Vromans Honors Filmmakers, Actors and Dancers Who Got Their Start in Pasadena

  By Terry Miller A stunning new art project conceived by Kenton Nelson will greet you next time you meander your way to the back parking lot…

Santa Anita Race Track Opens

  Santa Anita Park has announced that the prestigious Grade I, $300,000 American Oaks, which was most recently run in May 2015, will now be run on…

Monrovia Tops PHS 3-0 in Battle of SGV’s Best

By Christian Romo   Two defending San Gabriel Valley league champions met for their annual matchup, and for the second time in three years, the Wildcats came…

Taste of Old Town Monrovia

    Fall is here, which means … it’s time for one of the premier culinary events in the San Gabriel Valley! The Taste of Old Town…

Innis & Gunn Makes Its Mark on the US With a Beer Brewed With Truth Serum

    Company Sends Samples to Leading Presidential Candidates By Terry Miller Sometimes – every once in a while – an email really garners extra attention from…

Statewide Water Conservation Drops Below 18 Percent in August

  The State Water Resources Control Board today announced that urban Californians’ monthly water conservation declined to 17.7 percent in August, down from 27 percent savings in…

Look for a Monrovia Renewal Construction Overview in Your Next Utility Bill

  In order to help keep everyone informed about the street construction getting underway this fall as part of the Monrovia Renewal project, the city has developed…

A Deliberate Life – Lisa Magno Marino

  By Susan Motander Through the week the news has been spreading that Lisa Magno had lost her battle with cancer. She died early on Friday morning, and saying…

Services Are Set for Retired Fire Captain John Rooks

    John Rooks, who served on the Monrovia Fire Department for 29 years, passed way unexpectedly on Aug. 11 at home in La Habra. He was…

Monrovia Weekly – 1/5/16

Monrovia Weekly – 12/29/16

Monrovia Weekly – 12/29/16

