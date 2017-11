Rust Festival at Santa Anita Park- Infield East was held from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday, the Rust Fest established their new holiday tradition “Black Saturday” and homage to “Heavy Metal Day” at US Festival in ’83. People celebrated vintage hard rock music featuring tributes to: Van Halen, Led Zepplin, Black Sabbath, AC/DC, Metallica, Iron Maiden.