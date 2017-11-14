RUST Festival Slated Nov. 25 At Santa Anita Park in Arcadia

Featuring Over 11 Hours of Live Music

By Terry Miller

Not your conventional music festival, the draw of upcoming RUST Festival is the art rather than the artist according to a press release sent out to area media this week.

Featuring a high-powered lineup from the SoCal hard rock tribute scene, RUST Festival is set for Saturday, Nov. 25 at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, CA, where it will pay homage to the legendary “Heavy Metal Day” at US Festival ’83. Having featured some of the most iconic hard rock and heavy metal acts of its day, US Festival ‘83’s “Heavy Metal Day” remains widely acknowledged as one of the greatest rock concerts of all-time. In honoring this pivotal moment in music history, RUST Festival is establishing a new holiday tradition: BLACK SATURDAY, an annual celebration of hard rock music.

Produced by DELUXE Presents, RUST Festival ‘17 features eleven live performance tributes to iconic hard rock acts including Van Halen, Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, The Scorpions, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Metallica, Mӧtley Crüe, and Guns N’ Roses.

Chris Mitrovich, founder of DELUXE Presents and RUST Festival explains, “DELUXE Presents was formed in 2016 to produce boutique music festivals that focus on the art rather than the artist, allowing for an original rock and roll experience where the sole focus of the festival is on the music. In addition, we have also declared BLACK SATURDAY as a worldwide rocker holiday to honor and celebrate rock n’ roll’s core values.”

RUST Festival will feature over eleven hours of live music from Southern California’s best tribute bands, across two stages, for a day of homage to the most influential hard rock acts in music history. The confirmed music lineup is as follows:

Fan Halen – World’s #1 Tribute to Original Van Halen

The Iron Maidens –All-Female Tribute to Iron Maiden – Long Running, World-Famous

Black Sabbitch – All-Female Tribute to Black Sabbath

Masters Of Puppets – World-Famous Metallica Tribute

Bonfire – Tribute to Bon Scott-era early AC/DC

Paradise Kitty – All-Female Tribute to Guns N’ Roses

Just Like Priest – Full-Strength Judas Priest Tribute

Rhoads To Ozz – Tribute to Randy Rhoads-era Ozzy Osbourne

Hurrikane – High-Energy Tribute to The Scorpions

Motley Crue’d – Tribute to all-eras of Mӧtley Crüe

Led Zeppelin — Mystery Tribute, To Be Announced

Visit http://rustfestival.com/early-bird for more information and to purchase tickets. All kids 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Making this landmark event extra special, this will be the first popular music festival in Santa Anita Park’s 85-year history as one of the premier destinations for thoroughbred horse racing in the United States. The uniqueness of this new music setting coupled with the intensive musical lineup will provide the hard rock fan a festival experience unlike any other. Santa Anita Park is one of the world’s most beautiful Thoroughbred race tracks. Acres of manicured infield lawn stage areas in the shadows of the stunning San Gabriel Mountains set the stage for an unforgettable musical experience.

For the most up-to-date information on RUST Festival, please visit:

http://www.RUSTFestival.com

http://www.facebook.com/RUSTFestival/