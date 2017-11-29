The San Gabriel Valley Choral Company presents In Dulci Jubilo

A concert of holiday music, both familiar and unusual, from all corners of the world

On Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at 7:30 p.m., join the San Gabriel Valley Choral Company (SGVCC) for their presentation of In Dulci Jubilo at the Parish of Saint Luke’s (Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church, 122 South California Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016).

Join the San Gabriel Valley Choral Company in the romanesque ambiance of historic St. Luke’s Episcopal Church for a thrilling choral concert featuring Michael Praetorius’ 17th century piece for double choir, In Dulci Jubilo. You will also hear the choir sing holiday music in Hebrew, Georgian, Spanish, and English.

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for seniors and students, and $5 for children 12 and under. Tickets may be purchased online at http://www.sgvccsingers.org or by sending checks payable to “SGVCC” to PO Box 2225 Monrovia, CA 91017. They will also be available at the door.

The San Gabriel Valley Choral Company was founded in 1995 and has been bringing stunning choral music to the community ever since. We invite the press to review our concerts as well as interview our new artistic director, Dr. Alexandra Grabarchuk.

Alexandra Grabarchuk, PhD, is a Ukrainian-born musicologist and performer. She received her doctorate from UCLA in 2015, supported by an Alvin H. Johnson AMS 50 Dissertation Fellowship Award and a UCLA Dissertation Year Fellowship. Her most recent publications include a chapter on Soviet progressive rock in Prog Rock in Europe: Overview of a Persistent Musical Style (2016), alongside the work of Allan Moore and Franco Fabbri. In addition to teaching and performing in the Los Angeles area, she has also worked as a score reader for the Metropolitan Opera’s LA-based live HD broadcast team since 2014.