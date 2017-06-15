Vintage Music at the Myrtle Tree

By Lance Powers

“Last Sundays” has become a watchword at The Myrtle Tree Garden Café & Market for lovers of vintage music who delight to the sound of classic popular tunes from the “Tin Pan Alley” era of the 1920s and 1930s.

It’s then – between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. – that the Vintage JAM Trio begins their rousing performance, calculated to set the toes a-tapping… and in some cases to break out in swing dance routines for which the venue has ample room.

The trio consists of Tom Fair, Samantha Elin and Bob Gothar; Bob – consistently in demand as one of the finest guitarists in Southern California – is on occasion replaced by trumpet or saxophone, all guaranteed to encourage the patrons’ appreciation. Result: memorable musical moments.

According to Mr. Monrovia, Hal Leavens, “Vintage JAM is a great combination of instruments and voices to keep you dancing and tapping your toes to wonderful music from the 20’s through the 40’s.” Hal never fails to stop by the Myrtle Tree when the Vintage JAM Trio is in the house.

Venue proprietor Michael Bruno is quite pleased with the group’s contribution to the café’s growing reputation. According to Mike, “Their music and style is unique and incredibly fun, always bringing joy, enhancing the dining experience and eliciting many compliments of appreciation from our customers.”

The Myrtle Tree Café in Old Town Monrovia provides healthy breakfast, lunch and dinners in a casual and beautiful setting. Located at 405 S. Myrtle Avenue just below Lime, the café provides weekly live music and twice monthly social dances free to the community, and it has become the go-to place in Monrovia for great musical entertainment.

For further information about the Vintage JAM Trio, please visit this website: Home Made Jam Music.