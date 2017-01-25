Britton Chiropractic

January 25th, 2017 by Monrovia Weekly

By Emily G. Peters

Black belts in jiujitsu, karate, taekwondo—these might not be the first accolades that come to mind when picking your next chiropractor. Yet for Dr. Anthony Britton of Britton Chiropractic, it was this very zeal for martial arts that became the impetus he needed to open his own clinic in Arcadia in 2014.

In terms of first-hand testimony for the benefits of chiropractic care, you cannot do better than Britton: this is a man who fought for a living. A sensei once hugely active in the Canadian MMA community, Britton pushed his body to perform at peak levels for international MMA competitions—but found he needed chiropractic treatment to combat the wear and tear.

“Before becoming a Doctor of Chiropractic, I was a professional MMA fighter and World Champion martial artist,” said Britton. “It was through the rigors of training and competition that the appreciation for chiropractic care and physical rehabilitation was ingrained in me.”

That appreciation led him to complete his Doctorate of Chiropractic program at the Southern California University of Health Sciences in Whittier. Upon completion, he quickly opened his own practice: a family-operated outfit with Britton serving as its chief clinician.

With patients ranging from the age of 8 weeks to 104 years, the fighter-turned-healer emphasized that the gains from chiropractic care are much more expansive than people might think. “The greatest misconception most people have about chiropractic treatment is that we only treat back pain,” said Britton. “We provide nonsurgical, drug-free solutions for a wide variety of conditions such as migraines, vertigo, frozen shoulder, TMJ, plantar fasciitis, tennis elbow, and more.” And regardless of whether the condition springs from a sports injury, car accident, pregnancy, or simply a lifetime of sedentary postures, Britton’s objective is to help his patients live well—without being held back by pain.

“We offer the best possible evidence-based chiropractic care, massage, physical therapy, rehabilitation and exercise to our patients,” he said. “We want people to actually ‘enjoy’ going to the doctor’s office—which leads to them staying on track with their treatment goals and achieving a superior recovery.”

Britton’s fidelity to helping others isn’t just talk. His unique Fighters Health Chiropractic Program was created specifically to provide affordable treatment to active MMA (mixed martial arts) athletes. Never one to throw in the towel himself, Britton continues to teach students as head Muay Thai instructor at the UFC gym in Rosemead, and sponsors several athletes and fitness professionals similarly devoted to physical wellness and achievement. “It’s a way to give back to the community,” said Britton, “and help support the health and vitality of individuals who are striving to reach their goals.”

One could argue that healing is realized when the source of pain is identified and treated. Yet Britton avers that the path to true wellness begins with the willful decision to be healthy. “Wellness is a mind-set,” he said, “the choice of an individual to assume responsibility for the quality of his or her life.” Thanks to Britton, that choice comes along with a little muscle to help us along the way.

Britton Chiropractic is located at 638 W. Duarte Road, Suite 16 in Arcadia. Contact the clinic at www.brittonchiropractic.com. They can also be reached by phone at (626) 447-0497 and follow on them on YouTube and Facebook for tips on pain-free living.