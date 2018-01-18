Restoring the Vanishing Skill of Quilting at Cat’s Quilting Corner

By Emily G. Peters

“A vanishing skill.” That’s how Monrovia-based shop owner Cathy “Cat” Knudtson refers to the art of quilting—one she’s saved from the brink of extinction at her quilt supply shop, Cat’s Quilting Corner.

“Cat’s Quilting Corner was dreamed up several years ago, but in 2016 it became a reality,” said Knudtson. “My mom and her friend and business partner had a quilt/fabric store in Pasadena and I came to work for them for about two years. When they decided to retire, I thought it would be great to continue on the legacy.”

Since the store opened its doors in Old Town Monrovia, that legacy has quickly expanded. Cat’s Quilting Corner sells just about everything a quilter might want or need, from notions (sewing tools and accessories like seam rippers and buttons) to special cutting services for custom strips, blocks and appliqué patterns. It’s all done in the spirit of restoring that vanishing skill—one currently being passed down in the Knudtson family.

“At 81 years young, my mom is still quilting and makes all kinds of stuff to sell at the store,” said Knudtson. “My son, Marc, also works at the store with me and is a third generation quilter in the family. He not only sews, but also is doing some designing as well. At least two of his patterns have been used in the beginners’ classes and they just loved them.”

The classes at Cat’s Quilting Corner are extensive, ranging from simple pattern-making to household projects (pillow cases, baskets, etc.) to “Sit and Sew” sessions where students can work on a custom project at their own pace with staff on hand to help. At no more than $35 each, the classes are affordable—and will soon be introduced to the younger set.

“We’re in the process of putting a whole series together for kids sometime in January on Friday nights,” she said. “Since Monrovia has the street fair, we think this would be a great time for a one-hour workshop for kids to attend while mom and dad have a ‘date night’ for that hour.”

To Knudtson, introducing the craft at an early age is critical to prevent its extinction, and hopes to ultimately open a second location. In 2018, she also plans on offering additional services like custom embroidery services and monogrammed gifts. For now, her purpose is grounded in her love for teaching others to thread form and function into their own masterpiece.

“I have found that there are so many people out there who have never sewn a stitch, much less make a quilt,” said Knudtson. “They’ve always wanted to, but never could find anyone who would take the time to teach them. I love helping people—so what better way than to teach a skill and have fun doing it?”

Cat’s Quilting Corner is located at 505 S. Myrtle Ave., Suite A in Monrovia. Contact the shop at www.catsquiltingcorner.com | 626.256.0153 | catsquiltingcorner505@gmail.com and follow along on Facebook @catsquilting.