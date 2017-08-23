Aug. 24 – Aug. 30

Editor’s Pick

Your Weekly Events

Aug. 24

American Home at the Fremont Centre Theatre, Thursday, Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. (1000 Fremont Ave, Ste. 100, South Pasadena) Little Candle Productions presents the world premiere of “American Home” by Stephanie A. Walker. Walker takes audiences on a deeply personal journey through recent history as she shines a light on 3 out of the millions of stories of loss. “American Home” takes an unflinching look at the impossible choices people make when faced with losing everything, and, ultimately, celebrates the powerful resilience of community and the human spirit. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for students, seniors and the military. You can also get $5 off on Friday nights with a donation item from the Elizabeth House wish list at https://www.elizabethhouse.net/wish-list/. Tickets are $15 for groups of 10+. Please email betsy@littlecandleproductions.com.

-PASADENA

SilverPeak Performance Fundraising Fiesta at Cabrera’s Restaurant, Thursday Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. (655 N Lake Ave, Pasadena) followed by Karaoke. Join us for amazing Mexican food, drinks and fun with friends. Cabrera’s is donating 20 percent of all proceeds that evening to our organization. SilverPeak Performance is a U.S. Masters Swim Team and Triathlon team, and our outreach program.

-PASADENA

Rainbow Civvies! San Gabriel Valley LGBTQ Center at Prince Erik Hall, Thursday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. (2607 south Santa Anita Ave, Arcadia) Rainbow Civvies is a Peer Support Group for LGBTQ people who served or are serving in the Armed Forces, as well as their friends and families. Next Sunday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m., Comedy Night Fundraiser at the Ice House Pasadena.

-ARCADIA

Golf Tournament – Veteran Charity Fundraiser at Brookside, Thursday, Aug. 24 at 11 a.m. (1133 Rosemont Pasadena) Registration will be at 12 p.m., Shotgun at 1 p.m. and the Awards Dinner at 7 p.m. It will be $150 for a single ticket, $500 for a foursome, $120 to pay for a vet. This includes green and cart fees, a player goodie bag, the drink cart, and a ticket to the Awards Dinner Banquet. Please note that additional Award Dinner Banquet tickets can be purchased for $50 by non-golf participants. For more information, please visit www.varep.net/starsandstripes or contact Bridgette Martinez at (818) 933-1756.

-PASADENA

Aug. 25

Dancing Under the Stars at Paseo Colorado, Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. (300 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena) Join us for the final week of Dancing Under the Stars at Paseo Colorado!

At 7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. there will be a dance lesson with the Pasadena Ballroom Dance Association. At 7:30 p.m. – 9:30p.m. you can enjoy a concert with a salsa band—the Susie Hansen Latin Band (location is near Starbucks in Lower Theatre Court at Paseo Colorado)

–PASADENA

Groovy Lemon Pie at Matt Denny’s! At Matt Denny’s Ale House Restaurant, Friday Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. (145 E Huntington Dr., Arcadia) Groovy Lemon Pie will see you at Matt Denny’s! At a reasonable price in a chilled atmosphere, you can come enjoy some amazing American dishes, and a nice beer selection while listening to classic rock music — the good kind!

-ARCADIA

Calle Caliente: Salsa Night at the Athletic Garage Dance Center, Friday Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. (121 Waverly Dr. Pasadena) It includes a workshop by Desi Babalu Jevon – a salsa master from Angeleno Funk, “Dancing with the Stars,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” Gloria Estefan Selena Gomez and much more! There will be live music, free wine, performances and much more! The live band will be the Lily La Negra Y Su Orquestra, which will perform from 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. The Salsa Workshop with Desi Jevon will take place from 9 p.m. – 12 a.m. Tickets are $15 for the workshop and social and $10 for the social only. Free parking and wine and refreshments are provided! Tickets at the door are cash only, but can also be ordered online at www.athleticgarage.com.

-PASADENA

Caltech August milonga at the Caltech Tango Club, Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 p.m. to Saturday, Aug. 26 at 2 a.m. (1200 E California Blvd, Pasadena) Come enjoy a rare night with DJ Jacob Eggers Regular/ Caltech Affiliate / FT student pricing: $12 / $10 / $5.

-PASADENA

Mother Echo at Old Towne Pub in Pasadena, Friday Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. (66 N. Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena) Mother Echo is a heavy-psych-rock band based in Los Angeles, and consists of members Brian Amalfitano (Vox/Gtr/Bass), Thomas Padilla (Gtr) and Mark Migdal (Drums). Their musical genre is similar to bands like QoTSA, BRMC, METZ and Motorhead.

-PASADENA

Aug. 26

Gladiator 5k & 10k Rock’n Run Rose Bowl at the Rose Bowl Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 a.m. (1001 Rose Bowl Dr., Pasadena) On Saturday, you are the athlete. You will rumble down the player’s tunnel into the legendary stadium. You will have the chance to follow in the epic bad-assery that came before you. Grab all your friends, sign up now and join us in an epic rivalry that dates back to ancient Gladiators, a battle relived every year by Trojans and Bruins alike. Sierra Nevada beer, food, rock n’ roll and Gladiator Glory await!

-PASADENA

Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden Ayres Hall area, Saturday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. (301 N Baldwin Ave, Arcadia) Hypertufa, a mixture of cement, coir peat and pearlite molded to resemble tufa or crumbling granite, is a fun process for creating “instant antiquities” for the garden. You will start with a small bowl or trough to learn the techniques so you can make larger pieces at home with confidence. All materials are provided. Be ready to get dirty and have fun; bring water and wear a hat!

Tickets are $30 for Arboretum members and $40 for non-members (includes Arboretum Admission).

-ARCADIA

Summerfest at Arroyo Seco Golf Course, Saturday, Aug. 26 at 5 p.m. (1055 Lohman Ln, South Pasadena) Kal David’s soul-baring voice and blazing guitar playing along with Miss Lauri Bono’s sassy, soulful vocals will be a truly electrifying part of this great day of music and family fun! The line-up includes David Plenn & the Mission Street All-Stars, Little Silver Hearts, Grondle, Brad Colerick Band, plus Mitch Grainger, Chauncey Bowers, Johanna Chase, Rebecca Stout and more. $20 gets you all the music you can take in plus free workshops in harmony singing and Appalachian flatfoot dancing. This also includes a big ‘ole song circle/acoustic jam under the stars to close out the night, so bring your instrument if you like. With the addition of miniature golf and other games, your family will enjoy their time! Food and drink can be purchased at the Arroyo Seco Grill. There will be craft beers, wine and even a cigar lounge (upwind of course) provided by Fair Oaks Cigar.

-PASADENA

John Muir, from Yosemite to Arcadia, at the Arcadia Public Library, Saturday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m.(20 W Duarte Rd, Arcadia) This August, the Arcadia Public Library will mark the 140th anniversary of renowned naturalist and writer John Muir’s first visit to Southern California with a rare book exhibit and an interactive presentation by local historian Ed Andersen. Muir gives a detailed account of a five day hiking trip he took through Rancho Santa Anita and into the San Gabriel Mountains in August, 1877.

-ARCADIA

Rose Bowl Riders 12th Annual Horses in the Arroyo Day, Saturday, Aug. 26 at 9 a.m. (4750 Oak Grove Dr. Pasadena) Enjoy a play-day and BBQ celebrating the long tradition and history of an equestrian presence in the historic Pasadena Arroyo! The festivities include games on horseback and foot, a barbeque and silent auction benefitting the Rose Bowl Riders Charitable Organization.

-PASADENA

Hip Hop Workshop with G. Madison (2 Classes!) at the Athletic Garage Dance Center, Saturday Aug. 26 from 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. (121 Waverly Dr. Pasadena) Beg. Hip Hop, 3:00 p.m.- 4:30 p.m. Int. Hip Hop. $20 for a single class and $35 for both classes.

-PASADENA

Low-Cost Pet Wellness Clinic at Library Park, Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. (321 S Myrtle Ave. Monrovia) The Pasadena Humane Society and the SPCA are hosting a low cost pet wellness clinic at Library Park in Monrovia. A variety of services are offered between $8 -$20.Microchip and pet licensing services will also be available

-MONROVIA

Star Wars: Imperial Assault – Store Championship! Game Empire Pasadena, Saturday, Aug. 26 at 12 p.m. (1795 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena) This time around we’ll be following the basic structure as found in the official FFG Tournament Regulations for Star Wars: Imperial Assault. That means that the number of Swiss rounds and any progression cut will depend on the number of players that participate. Pre-register now by heading down to Game Empire or calling and paying $15 over the phone to participate. The tournament will start at 12 p.m. Please show up at least 30 minutes prior to start of event. No one will be able to register after 12 p.m. Hope you’re ready to have fun and battle it out, and prove who has the best strike force in the galaxy!

-PASADENA

Glow/Town at the Caltech Beckman Institute, Saturday, Aug. 26 at 5:30 p.m. (1200 E California Blvd, Pasadena) The mega-watt shine of jazz legends lighting the way for masters of Motown. Events begin at 5:30 p.m. for mingling and dining. At 7:30 p.m. we unleash a 90-minute adventure in sound. For dining, you may bring your own delights or call The Kitchen for Exploring Foods at (626) 793-7218 to pre-order gourmet meals.

-PASADENA

Aug. 27

Japan World Heroes (JWH) Pasadena, Friday, Aug. 25 at 4 p.m. through Sunday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. (300 E. Green St, Pasadena) Kaiju and Tokusatsu Convention held in Pasadena California. JWH is here to bring the larger world of Japanese Kaiju and Toukuatsu culture to you with special guests, artists, vendors, screenings and panels. This will be a labor of love to bring what we love about Japanese culture to the event. We can’t wait to see you!

-PASADENA

Raw Milk Workshop & Social with Mark McAfee at Urban Homestead, Sunday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. (631 Cypress Ave, Pasadena) Come learn about the science behind the power of raw milk for you and your family from Mark McAfee, founder of Organic Pastures- Raw Dairy. Plus, we have happier, healthier cows that are grass-fed and roam the pastures. There will be Organic Pastures product samplings and an Ice Cream Social at the end, featuring Organic Pastures heavy cream in The Urban Homestead homemade ice cream.

-PASADENA

Comedy Night Fundraiser at the Ice House Pasadena Comedy Club, Sunday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. (24 N Mentor Ave, Pasadena) The Ice House Comedy Club is hosting a FUNdraiser for the San Gabriel Valley LGBTQ Center! Tickets are $15 and they are donating 60 percent of ticket sales for the August 27, 7 p.m. show to the Center! Use the code: LGBT0827.

-PASADENA

Mad Science Sunday at the Kidspace Children’s Museum, Sunday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. (480 N Arroyo Blvd, Pasadena) Let your inner genius go wild at this series of science events. Make slimy, fizzing creations with real lab equipment in our play laboratory. Kidspace mad scientists perform mind blowing chemistry and physics demonstrations at 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. during the Ah!Mazing Science Show! Activities are included with museum admission of $13/person ages 1 and over.

-PASADENA

Aug. 28

Book Signing: T. Jefferson Parker – The Room Of White Fire at Vroman’s Bookstore, Monday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. (695 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena) Parker is an American novelist whose stories usually have one protagonist, with the occasional part of the story shown from the point of view of the antagonist. His stories usually build suspense as the protagonist tries to prevent further crimes.

-PASADENA

Pack Meeting with Shakey Quakey Trailer (LAFD Event) at the Monrovia Cub Scout Pack 66, Monday Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. (1307 S Myrtle Ave, Monrovia) The Shakey-Quakey program is to teach our kids about earthquake safety. These highly-specialized earthquake simulators were designed to educate children about how to prepare for and stay safe during an earthquake in a way they can understand as well as share with family members.

-MONROVIA

Aug. 29

Happy Hour Paint Class at Paint n’ Play Studio, Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. (418 South Myrtle Ave, Monrovia) In just about two hours, while you’re sipping on a beverage, Traci will guide you through each painting so that you come up with your own unique masterpiece that, at the end of the night, you will be amazed you created. We provide everything you will need: the drinks, canvas, paints, brushes and even a smock! Questions? Email: imaginelovingart@gmail.com.

-MONROVIA

Build a Web App with JavaScript & jQuery at the Cross Campus in Old Pasadena, Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. (87 North Raymond Ave, Pasadena) Learn how to use JavaScript and jQuery and build a simple web app in this workshop. Together we’ll learn key jQuery concepts like manipulating the DOM and using event listeners to update our app in real time.

-PASADENA

Aug. 30

So(ul) Fulfilling Yoga at Throop Unitarian Universalist Church, Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. (300 S Los Robles Ave, Pasadena) Join me for a 90 min. stretch/kundalini class to rest and reset your mind, body, and spirit. It is great for all levels for an invigorating kriya, a mindful meditation and a rejuvenating deep relaxation. This is a donation class, so please give what your heart tells you after the class has finished.

-PASADENA

Slider and Craft Beer Pairing at 38 Degrees Ale House & Grill Monrovia, Wednesday Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. (110 E Colorado Blvd, Monrovia) Join us for two of our favorite things: craft beer and sliders. Executive Chef James Boyle will be creating some exotic sliders you most likely have never experienced and will be expertly pairing them with craft beer.

-MONROVIA

Union Station Dinner at the Union Station Homeless Services, Wednesday, Aug. at 4:30 p.m. (825 E Orange Grove Blvd, Pasadena) Roll up your sleeves and know the pleasure of community service with the Pasadena Host Lions Club when we prepare and serve a home cooked dinner at Union Station Homeless Services for individuals and families going through hard times. Whether you like to prep, cook, serve or clean-up, we can always use an extra pair of hands. Created by the Pasadena Host Lions Club.

-PASADENA