Dec. 21 – Dec. 29

Editor’s Pick

Dec. 22

The ever-popular Santa Tours are set to take place Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30p.m. at the Monrovia Fire Station 101 (141 E. Lemon Ave. Monrovia CA 91016), when Santa Claus will be driving down every street in Monrovia! Santa Claus will be touring each neighborhood on top of a decorated fire engine passing out candy canes, escorted by a police car and a decorated public works sleigh! Everyone is encouraged to come out and wave to Santa and enjoy the Christmas carols playing over the police car’s P.A. system! Santa has many neighborhoods that he has to visit throughout this entire week. So that you don’t miss him, we’ve installed a tracker on his sleigh to let you know his exact whereabouts at all times!

-MONROVIA

Dec. 21

The Church of the Good Shepherd invites you to celebrate the joy and miracle of Christmas with them at (400 W. Duarte Rd. Arcadia, CA 91107). They have three Christmas Eve services 5 p.m. Youth Led Christmas Pageant, 9 p.m. Traditional Lessons and Carols with Candles, 11 p.m. Communion Services with Candles. Additionally, they have their annual Blue Christmas service on December 21, the longest night of the year at 7:30 p.m. in the chapel. This service is particularly for those for whom the holidays aren’t always a cheerful time because of loss and depression. This is a contemplative and reflective healing service. All are welcome.

-ARCADIA

Dec. 22

The Sierra Madre Playhouse presents A Christmas Story on Friday at 8p.m. to 10p.m. (87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd. Sierra Madre, CA 91024) “The Classic story of Ralphie and his Midwestern family at Christmastime and in particular, Ralphie’s campaign to get a Red Ryder BB rifle for Christmas.

-PASADENA

Dec. 23

Sierra Madre Public Library is having a Christmas Movie Marathon Saturday from 11a.m. to 5 p.m.( 440 W Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024) the library will be showing Elf, A Charlie Brown Christmas, How the Grinch stole Christmas and Miracle on 34th Street all the classics. Sierra Madre Library always wants to remind you to “Pick up your last-minute holiday reading and enjoy treats and a holiday movie marathon at the Library.

-SIERRA MADRE

Dec. 23

Eaton Canyon Nature Center is having a Family Nature Walk on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (1750 N. Altadena dr. Pasadena, CA 91107) Step outside into nature and join fellow walkers in the outdoors for a guided walk in Eaton Canyon Natural Area. This walk is geared to families, including small children, and everyone is welcome. Walking shoes, sunscreen, water, and a hat are recommended. The walk is free to the public. Meet in front of the building. This event is Co-sponsored by Eaton Canyon Nature Center Associates and the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation for additional information call 626-398-5420 or visit www.ecnca.org/.

-PASADENA

Dec. 24

Join Lake Avenue Church for their Christmas Eve Candlelight Services Sunday at 7 p.m. and again at 9 p.m. at, (393 N. Lake Avenue Pasadena, CA 91101) evening services led by choir and orchestra with a special Christmas Eve message. No childcare available. Ages 4th grade and up invited to attend. For more information call 626-844-4700 or visit www.lakeave.org.

-PASADENA

Dec. 24

Join Hope Unlimited Church Sunday Christmas Eve from 1p.m. to 2p.m., (1900 Walker Ave. Monrovia CA 91016) for The Thrill of Hope a Christmas spectacular service filled with Christmas music and an inspiring message of Hope. Get your tickets and bring the whole family. The cost is free but a ticket is required. At Hope Unlimited Church we believe that with God, “Your Tomorrow Can Be Better than Your Today”. Find out more and watch past messages by downloading our app Hope Unlimited Church or check us out at www.thehopeuc.com.

-MONROVIA

Dec. 24

58th Annual L.A. County FREE Holiday Celebration which takes place at the Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Sunday from 3p.m. to 6 p.m., (135 N. Grand Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90012) featuring South Pasadena’s Los Angeles Children’s Orchestra, known for its members’ young ages and their advanced level of musicianship, performing classical repertoire that celebrates the holidays. The Los Angeles Children’s Orchestra is a program within the Pascale Music Institute. For more information visit http://pascalemusic.com/ -SOUTH PASADENA

Dec. 25

The Scott Pavilion will be having Christmas dinner on Monday at 12p.m at the Pasadena Senior Center,( 85 E. Holly St. Pasadena CA 91103), They will be decked with boughs of holly and other decorations of the season. Guests will feast on a delicious served meal of roast beef and roast chicken with all the trimmings. Santa will stop by with gifts for everyone! Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. Pre-paid reservations may be made at the Welcome Desk no later than Wednesday, Dec. 20. For more information call 626-685-6724.

-PASADENA

Dec.26

Snow Days at Kidspace Children’s Museum Tuesday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (480 N. Arroyo Blvd. Pasadena, CA 91103) gives you a chance to break out your mittens, boots, and snow hat for a day of winter wonderland fun. Kidspace offers a real winter experience with snow to play in. Tons of snow is trucked in for the annual event to make snowmen, snowballs and snow angels. Continue to celebrate the season with live performances each day, winter-themed art, and the science of snow. Cookie decorating will also be available for $3 in addition to museum admission.

-PASADENA

Dec. 26

Altadena Library is hosting a Chess Night for chess lovers of all ages and skill levels Tuesday at 6:30p.m., (600 E. Mariposa St. Altadena, CA 91101). The Library is looking for beginners AND experienced players! All you need to bring is your love of the game and willingness to share it with others. This fun, new program will be led by the community chess enthusiast Mr. Will Patton. Have questions or want to volunteer and share your love of the game? Contact volunteer@altadenalibrary.org

-ALTADENA

Dec. 27

The Pasadena Public Library is having their 28th Kwanzaa Celebration Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., (1355 N. Raymond Ave. Pasadena, CA 91103). Discover the 7 Principles of Kwanzaa to enrich your Life. Celebrate the Joyous and Festive Occasion of Kwanzaa with your family. Enjoy tasty and authentic Kwanzaa dishes prepared by members of the Pasadena Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Travel the paths of Ancient Africa while listening to a storyteller!

-PASADENA

Dec. 27

Pasadena Presbyterian Church presents Music at Noon Wednesday from 12:10p.m. to 1p.m. (585 E. Colorado Blvd. Pasadena, CA 91101) JuYeon Lee joined the Wiley College faculty in 2009 as an assistant professor of music and assumed the position of Head of the department in 2010. Lee has served on the board of directors of the Longview and Marshall Symphony Orchestra and as a Sub-Dean of the American Guild of Organists in East Texas chapter. She served on committees at the Texas Association of Music Schools and the Marshall Music Club in Texas. She performed with Marshall, Las Colinas, Irving, and Garland Symphony Orchestras.

-PASADENA

Dec. 28

The Pasadena Public Library will be having American Mah Johngg Lessons Thursday from 1p.m. to 3p.m.,(285 E. Walnut St. Pasadena, CA 91101). A variation of the Chinese game of Mahjong, American Mah Jongg is distinct in several ways. It utilizes racks to hold each player’s tiles, jokers and “Hands and Rules” score cards. It also has several distinct gameplay mechanics, such as “The Charleston.” Presented by Marie Clark join us and learn how to play this fascinating game. Must be interested in and experienced in playing games. Must be able to attend all five sessions and be willing to review lesson materials prior to the next session. To sign up, call 626-744-7076.

-PASADENA

Dec. 28

Victory Park will be hosting Family Fun Films Thursday from 3:30p.m. to 5:30p.m. (363 E. Villa St. Pasadena, CA 91101) Join the Library for a movie the whole family can enjoy the event will be complete with popcorn! For movie title, call 626-744-6510.

-PASADENA

Dec. 28

Paper Crafts at the San Rafael Branch Library Thursday from 3p.m. to 4p.m. (1240 Nithsdale Rd. Pasadena, CA 91105) join the Library as you design and create works of art only using paper. Have fun showing your creative side. For additional information call 626-744-7270.

-PASADENA

Dec. 29

Live on Green is a three-day family festival that takes place at the Pasadena Convention Center Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ( 300 E. Green St Pasadena, CA 91101) . Live on Green helps to kick off the city’s New Year’s Day events for the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game. Live on Green features five pavilions of entertainment, discovery and fun.

-PASADENA

Dec. 29

Pasadena Tournament of Roses “Bandfest” presented by REMO Will be held at Pasadena City College Friday at 1:30 p.m. (1570 East Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, CA) the fest will feature the outstanding bands selected to participate in the 2018 Rose Parade. Over the course of two days, each band, along with its auxiliary performers, will present the field show that has led to its success.”

-PASADENA