Jan. 26 – Feb. 1

JAN. 26

Arcadia Performing Arts Foundation’s first-ever Arcadia Lunar New Year Festival January 26th at 8p.m. (188 Campus Dr., Arcadia, CA 91007) presents Golden Dragon Acrobats direct from China. The world-famous cirque spectacular opens the evening with their amazing athleticism and the grace of a centuries-old art form. Ticket stubs are drawn for special prizes, community leaders showcase a traditional fashion show with the AHS Chinese Parents Booster Club Choir, and the Cultural Leadership Award is presented. Golden Dragon Acrobats end festivities with fusion flair. VIP includes after show Meet-and-Greet with desserts. Ticket prices are Mezzanine $8.88– VIP $88.88.

Golden State Tattoo Expo 2018 is at the Pasadena Convention Center on January 26th from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. at ( 300 E. Green St. Pasadena, CA 91101) The Golden State Tattoo Expo 2018 brings together some of the world’s top tattoo artists, whose exceptional work clouds the line between fine art and tattoos. Their work ranges from photo-realistic black-and-gray portraits to colorful original pieces, classic traditional images, new school comic-like illustrations and intricate geometric designs. The expo is hosted by Nikko Hurtado and Carlos Torres. There will also be vendors, music, contests, entertainment and an art gallery. To purchase tickets, go to https://tinyurl.com/y8p9bwtl the admission cost is from $30 – $60, for more information call 626-793-2122.

Matt Denny’s Ale House Restaurant Winter Concert series 2018 is on January 26th from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at (145 E. Huntington Dr. Arcadia, CA 91206) the crowd has spoken and asked for more music and Matt Denny’s delivers! Skinny Ties – 80s and 90s rock for more information go to www.mattdennys.com.

Jan. 27

Santa Anita Park hosting the 2018 California Wine Fest on January 27th at 11:30 a.m. at (285 W Huntington Dr. Arcadia, CA 91007) easily one of the biggest, most exciting days of our Winter Meet, The California Wine Festival marks a showcase of the best Cal-Bred Thoroughbreds and celebrates Santa Anita Park’s California heritage. Come be a part of the Sunshine Millions Wine Festival and let The Great Race Place show you a bevy of wines to complement an amazing card of racing. Experience wines from across California and take in a day of world-class racing right on the Santa Anita Park apron. It’s a party in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley, and we can’t wait to have you! Plus, don’t miss the second annual running of the Pegasus World Cup Invitational broadcast live from Gulfstream Park in Florida! Packages are priced at $45 General admission and $75 VIP admission.

Saute Culinary Academy is having the Flavors of Cuban Cuisine January 27th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at (150 E. Colorado Blvd. Monrovia, CA 91016) take a journey through the Caribbean and enjoys recipes and flavors of Cuba. In this hand’s on class, you will learn all about the food and cooking methods of the Latin Caribbean island of Cuba. You will also learn about unusual ingredients, common cooking methods and the history of the Spanish speaking islands. So what are you waiting for? Let’s get cooking!

Jan. 28

The Attic Events and Home Treasures will have Cocoa and Clocks January 28th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at (302 south Myrtle Ave. Monrovia, CA 91016). Come and learn how to create a real working clock with your own personal touch. Using our Miss Mustard Seed’s Milk Paint color and stencil of your choice, your new clock will fit right in at home or can be given as a unique gift!

Jan. 29

Senior Lunch Café will be held at the Senior Center on January 29th from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at (222 W. Sierra Madre Blvd. Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Seniors, 60 years of age and older can participate in the YWCA Interval Daily Lunch Program held at the Hart Park House Senior Center. Meals are served Monday through Friday at 12:00 pm and participants are encouraged to arrive by 11:45 am. Daily reservations are necessary. Please reserve your lunch by calling 626-355-0256 at least 24 hours in advance and call the day prior by 12 noon.

Jan. 30

Pasadena Central Library will be hosting College Bound helping first generation families navigate the college admission process on January 30th at 6:30 p.m. at (285 E. Walnut Ave. Pasadena, CA 91101). Learning to navigate the road to college admissions with your high school student can be difficult, but even more so when English is not your first language. Many first-generation families feel lost and do not understand where to go to access free resources because most instructions are in English only. Find the tools you need in the language you speak to better support and assist your child during the college admissions process. Translation will be provided in Spanish and Chinese. No sign-up necessary. To receive a reminder, email jgov@cityofpasadena.net.

Jan. 31

The Kensington Student Art Exhibit will be held at The Kensington an Assisted Living Residence on January 31st from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at (245 West Sierra Madre St. Sierra Madre, CA 91024). The student art exhibit will be featuring artwork by the students of Mission Renaissance of Sierra Madre. The Kensington Sierra Madre invites you to an art exhibit showcasing local talent. Support these young artists, ranging from 5 years old to 13 years old. Refreshments will be served. This event is free to the public. Please RSVP via email to SSciurba@KensingtonSL.com or call 626-335-5700.

The Donald Wright Auditorium is showing Ice Castles (1978) PG on January 31st from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (285 E. Walnut Ave. Pasadena, CA 91101). Feature length films for an adult audience, featuring Ice Castles (1978) PG. Starring Lynn-Holly Johnson, Robby Benson and Tom Skerritt presented by The Friends of The Pasadena Public Library. The film will be cancelled if The Friends of the Library volunteers are unable to show the movie.

Feb. 1

Altadena Library is having a FabLab open hour’s 3D printing and More on February 1st from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at (600 E. Mariposa St. Altadena, CA 91101) and will offers use of its 3D printers to adults every Thursday. Bring in a 3D computer model on a USB drive, and print it at the Main Library. Not to worry if you do not have a model ready for print – staff can help you to find a pre-sculpted model online to download for printing! Keep an eye out for future 3D printing workshops. For more information call 626-798-0833 or visit www.altadenalibrary.org.

Physicist Clifford V. Johnson will be at Vroman’s Bookstore in conversation with M.G. Lord, Discusses and Sings the Dialogues Conversations about the Nature of the Universe February 1st at 7 p.m. at (695 E. Colorado Blvd. Pasadena CA 91103) thinks that everyone should have more conversations about science. Science should be on one’s daily conversation menu, along with topics like politics, books, sports, or the latest prestige cable drama. Conversations about science, he tells us, shouldn’t be left to the experts. In The Dialogues, Johnson invites us to eavesdrop on a series of nine conversations, in graphic-novel form – written and drawn by Johnson – about “the nature of the universe.” The conversations take place all over the world, in museums, on trains, in restaurants, in what may or may not be Freud’s favorite coffeehouse. The conversationalists are men, women, children, experts, and amateur science buffs. The topics of their conversations range from the science of cooking to the multiverse and string theory. For more information call 626-449-5320.

