Nov. 17 – Nov. 23

Editor’s Pick:

The Doo Dah Parade Is Sunday, Nov. 19

Come view the Doo Dah Parade Sunday Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. This year you can get your free general audience tickets or sign up to be a marcher in the parade all in one place on our Eventbrite page! Entries are accepted the day of the event, but it is preferred to be informed in advance so attendees can know where to go and when. Remember that more people can be added as an entry the day of the parade. If you are signing up within one week prior to the parade, make sure to call at (626) 590-1134 to confirm the entry has been received. A confirmation email will be sent out once information has been received. Please call for any additional information or questions.

-PASADENA

Your Weekly Events

Nov. 17

Kid’s Night Out at the Arcadia Community Center (365 Huntington Drive Arcadia, CA 91007) from 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. This event provides kids a night of fun and play so parents and guardians can enjoy an evening out or a quiet evening at home. The Arcadia Recreation Staff and Volunteers offer dinner, themed games, and movies for children ages four and above. The cost is $22 per child with everything included. Pre-registration is mandatory and can be done online or by visiting the Recreation Office. For more information please call (626) 574-5113.

– ARCADIA

Don Delano at the Los Angeles International Fern Society’s (LAIFS) at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Gardens (301 N. Baldwin Ave. Arcadia, CA 91007) at 7:30 p.m. Delano will be speaking on the Propagation of Ferns and other plants by division of mature plants. Feel free to bring in any plants that can be divided to share and get info on.

-ARCADIA

Nov. 18

Jackalope Art & Craft Fair at Central Park (275 S. Raymond Ave. Pasadena, CA 91101) from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. This pop-up features over 200 local, hand-selected artisans, crafters and DIY enthusiasts. Shop indie goods such as original fashion, jewelry, pottery, paper goods, innovative home décor and art.

-PASADENA

Crescent Farm Workshop: Meadow Planning and Planting at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Gardens (301 N. Baldwin Ave. Arcadia, CA 91066) from 10 a.m. – noon. Join Crescent Farm to learn about how to plan, grow and maintain wildflowers for any garden. To RSVP, email mjiang@arcadiaca.gov or call the Public Works Services Department at (626) 254-2700 and provide the following information: name, address, email or phone number, and number of participants attending (limit three per household). As part of the City’s water conservation program, Arcadia residents may enter the Arboretum for free with prior RSVP.

– ARCADIA

Nov. 19

‘Silent Sundays’ Film Series at the San Gabriel Mission Playhouse (320 S. Mission Dr. San Gabriel, CA 91776) at 2:30 p.m. The film series features the heartwarming film The Kid (1921) starring Charlie Chaplin and Jackie Coogan with live Wurlitzer organ accompaniment. Tickets start at $10. For more information, visit their website at missionplayhouse.org

-SAN GABRIEL

Learn About the Art of Quilting at Cat’s Quilting Corner (505 S. Myrtle Ave. Monrovia, CA 91016) starting at 2 p.m. the Monrovia Historic Preservation Group and the Monrovia Historical Museum are co-sponsoring an event about quilting. The quilting shop’s owner, Cat Knudtson and her mother, Dorine Nieuwenhuijis, will be sharing their many years of experience in the art of making a quilt. Attendees are encouraged to bring in heirloom quilts to be evaluated. The public is invited and refreshments will be served.

-MONROVIA

Nov. 20

Fall Kid’s Camp at Holly Avenue Elementary School (360 W. Duarte Rd. Arcadia, CA 91007) from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. through Wednesday Nov. 22.The Recreation and Community Services Department offers three days filled with fun group activities including crafts, board games, movies, and snacks for youth ages 5-12. Parents are able to sign their children up for one day or all three. Fees are $27 per child per day. To register, visit the Recreation Department office or visit the website at www.arcadiaCA.gov under the Recreation and Community Services Department.

-ARCADIA

High Tea with 2018 Rose Queen and Royal Court at the Pasadena Senior Center (85 E. Holly St. Pasadena, CA 91103) from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. The Scott Pavilion at the Pasadena Senior Center will be transformed into an elegant decorated tea room when members of the Pasadena Senior Center enjoy high tea with the Rose Queen and Royal Court. Entertainment will be provided by The Tap Chicks. Prepaid reservations must be received at the Welcome Desk or at www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org no later than Tuesday, Nov. 14. Attendance is limited to 200 people.

-PASADENA

Nov. 21

Board Game Night at the Sierra Madre Library (232 W. Sierra Madre Blvd. Sierra Madre, CA 91024) from 5 p.m. 8 p.m. This event is open to all children, teens, adults and families for an evening of meeting fellow members of the community or a local neighbor. Trained volunteers will be available to demonstrate how to play any unfamiliar games.

– SIERRA MADRE

Chess Night at the Altadena Library District (600 E. Mariposa St. Altadena, CA 91001) starting at 6 p.m. Altadena Library invites chess lovers of all ages and skill levels to enjoy a night of competitive fun. This new program will be led by the community chess enthusiast, Mr. Will Patton. If interested in volunteering, please email at volunteer@altadenalibrary.org

-ALTADENA

Nov. 22

Music at Noon: Cat Connor at the Pasadena Presbyterian Church (585 E. Colorado Blvd. Pasadena, CA 91101) from 12:10 p.m. – 12:40 p.m. After singing for many years with some of the hottest West Coast jazz musicians, Cat Conner released her first CD, called “Cat Tales,” on Rhombus Records in June 2012. Cat is a multi-talented performer who has also studied acting, musical theater, and improv, and has even written and recorded an album of children’s songs. But her first and true love has always been music. For more information, please call (626) 793-2191.

-PASADENA

Past Action Heroes Pre-Turkey Day Blowout at The Rose (254 E. Green St. Pasadena, CA 91101) starting at 9 p.m. Past Action Heroes will play all the classics from music by mega superstar artists to one hit wonders from the 80’s and 90’s. Tickets range from $19-$25 and doors open at 6 p.m.

– PASADENA

Nov. 23

Thanksgiving Dinner at the Pasadena Senior Center (85 E. Holly St. Pasadena, CA 91103) at 11:30 a.m. Celebrate Thanksgiving at the Pasadena Senior Center with family and friends! The menu will include a traditional home cooked turkey dinner including stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetables, salad and dessert. Pre-paid reservations are required ranging from $10-$12. To register online, visit http://conta.cc/2xS35qZ or call at (626) 795-4331.

-PASADENA

Dinner in the Park 2017 at Pasadena Central Park (275 S. Raymond Ave. Pasadena, CA 91105) from noon – 3 p.m. Give thanks by giving back! Union Station Homeless Service and its volunteers will serve approximately 3,500 plates of food this Thanksgiving to recipients including adults, families, and senior citizens experiencing homeless and poverty and those who are alone at the holidays or cannot afford a holiday meal. All who are able to help are invited to donate their time, food items and funds. Any food donations can be delivered to 412 s. Raymond Ave before event or dropped off at the park during the event. Please visit https://unionstationhs.org to volunteer or call (626) 240-4550 for more information.

– PASADENA