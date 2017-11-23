Nov. 24- Nov. 30

Editor’s Pick:

Rust Festival at Santa Anita Park- Infield East at (225 E. Colorado Place Arcadia, CA 91007) from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Join the Rust Fest in establishing their new holiday tradition “Black Saturday” and their homage to “Heavy Metal Day” at US Festival in ’83. Celebrate vintage hard rock music featuring tributes to: Van Halen, Led Zepplin, Black Sabbath, AC/DC, Metallica, Iron Maiden, and more! For more information, visit http://www.rustfestival.com/.

– ARCADIA

Nov. 24

Stuff the Monrovia Engine at the Studio Movie Grill (410 S. Mrytle Ave. Monrovia, CA 91016) from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Join the Monrovia Fire & Rescue for a special Spark of Love Toy Drive event. Everyone is welcome to stuff the Monrovia fire engine with toys for children in need this holiday season.

– MONROVIA

Fleetwood Mac Tribute by Mirage at the Rose at Paseo Colorado (300 E. Colorado Blvd. #101 Pasadena, CA 91101) starting at 6 p.m. ‘Visions of Fleetwood Mac’ celebrates the classic lineup of the legendary superstar band. The members of “Mirage” capture the look and sound of Fleetwood Mac live in concert. Tickets are $19.50, fees not included. For more information, call (888) 645-5006.

– PASADENA

Nov. 25

2017 Winter Village Festival throughout downtown Sierra Madre from noon – 8 p.m. Join Sierra Madre Chamber of Commerce for this year’s festival throughout the downtown area. Get in the holiday spirit with a Santa meet-and-greet and festivities for everyone in the family. Festivities include holiday carol singers, horse and carriage rides, special promotions throughout local businesses and a tree lighting ceremony.

– SIERRA MADRE

Nov. 26

Kid’s Crafts in the Canyon at Canyon Park (1200 N. Canyon Blvd. Monrovia, CA 91016) from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Monrovia Canyon Park is offering the opportunity for everyone in the family to learn how to build small planters and sow them with California Wildflower seeds. For more information, please call Monrovia Canyon Park at (626) 256-8282.

– MONROVIA

Mad Science Sundays at the Kidspace Children’s Museum (480 N. Arroyo Blvd. Pasadena, CA 91103) from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.Make slimy, fizzing creations with real lab equipment at Kidspace laboratory. Watch as the resident Kidspace Mad Scientists perform blowing chemistry and physics demonstrations! The event is free with admission. For more information, call (626) 449-9144.

– PASADENA

Nov. 27

Monrovia chamber Lunch Mob at Paco’s Mexican Restaurat (200 E. Foothill Blvd. Arcadia, CA 91006) from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Join the Monrovia Chamber Lunch Mob to support their chamber member and help increase their business. Support the local community and have the opportunity to meet other business professionals and community members. For more information, please contact the chamber office at (626) 358-1159.

– ARCADIA

Free Reading Series: The Lady with All the Answers at the Sierra Madre Playhouse (87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd. Sierra Madre, CA 91024) starting at 7 p.m. Sierra Madre Playhouse continues its series of free monthly staged readings of American plays with The Lady With All the Answers by David Rambo, directed by Cate Caplin. Set in 1975, an incident in the life of famed advice columnist Ann Landers is depicted by Ovation award winning actress Gigi Bermingham. For more information, call (626) 355-4318.

– SIERRA MADRE

Nov. 28

Santa Photos at Dilbeck Real Estate (8 E. Foothill Blvd. Arcadia, CA 91006) from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Family-owned Dilbeck Real Estate invivtes the community to their annual complimentary Santa photos at their Arcadia office. Bring the family, a loved or anyone along for the opportunity for a holiday photo. For more information, call (626) 445-6701.

– ARCADIA

Sally & George at the Coffee Gallery (2025 Lake Ave. Altadena, CA 91001) starting at 8 p.m. Sally & George is a duo comprised of Shelby Means on upright bass and Joel Timmons on electric guitar. The pair blends captivating vocal harmonies, earnest song writing and undeniable onstage chemistry. Tickets are $18. For more information, call (626) 798-6236.

– ALTADENA

Nov. 29

Wine & Song: Salty Suites ad Kylie Rothfield at Arroyo Seco Golf Course (1055 Lohman Ln. South Pasadena, CA 91030) starting at 7 p.m. The Salty Suites are an innovative, genre-bending, good time band consisting of Scott Gates on mandolin, Chelsea Williams on guitar, and Chuck Hailes on upright bass. Kylie Rothfield was on NBC’s hit TV show, The Voice, and was chosen by Alicia Keys. Tickets are $15. For more information, call (323) 769-3500 or visit http://deepmix.thundertix.com/events.

– SOUTH PASADENA

Chinese American Film Festival at the Crowell Public Library (1890 Huntington Dr. San Marino, CA 91108) from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy an hour of short subjects featuring “Chinese Dream”, “Citizen”, “Wishing Box” and “Butterflies in the Dark”. Don’t miss this free opportunity to watch some special films.

– SAN MARINO

Nov. 30

Third Annual Holiday Luncheon & Boutique at the Cancer Support Community Pasadena (361 S. Raymond Ave. Pasadena, CA 91105) from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. The community is invited to join the Cancer Support Community Pasadena for the third Annual Holiday Luncheon & Boutique with special guest speaker Fritz Coleman. The event will feature shopping from various vendors and tours of the new offices. Lunch is provided by The Spot Gourmet. Please RSVP by Nov. 26. For more information, call (626) 796-1083.

– PASADENA

Holiday Tree Lighting at the Farmer’s Market (Meridian and El Centro South Pasadena, CA 91030) from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Kick off the holiday season with the Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony for everyone in the family. Enjoy an evening filled with activities. For more information, call (626) 403-2820.

– SOUTH PASADENA

Ayline Artin, a dynamic new singer/songwriter, is opening for Kenny Loggins on Nov. 30 at The Rose Theatre. Joining Ayline on-stage will be bassist Derrick Elliot and renowned percussionist Oliver C. Brown an original member of KC & The Sunshine Band and has recorded/toured with many artists over the years including Fleetwood Mac, Natalie Cole, Al Jarreau and Jermaine Jackson. Ayline will be performing songs featured on her upcoming album due out early next year. She is captivating on stage with her sultry and soulful voice, whether she’s playing on her own with a guitar or piano, or accompanied by a full band. Drawing inspiration from other female vocalists such as Melissa Etheridge, Amy Winehouse and Janis Joplin, Ayline’s music is seductive, raw and honest.

-PASADENA