This Week’s Events

January 25th, 2017 by Monrovia Weekly

Hypnotist Mark Sweet

Hypnotist Mark Sweet – A Benefit for St. Rita’s School (Jan. 29 @ 7 p.m., The Ice House Comedy Club, 38 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena 91106) A certified clinical hypnotherapist, Mark Sweet is the man that can help you “Focus the Power.” With his blend of hypnosis and comedy, Sweet pulls seemingly ordinary people from the audience and makes them capable of doing extraordinary things by tapping into the subconscious mind. He has been seen on “Access Hollywood”, “The Today Show” and CNN, and has been featured in The New York Times. He currently works warming-up studio audiences in “Big Bang Theory” and “Two and a Half Men. This event is 18 and over. Tickets start at $15 with a two drink minimum. For more information and to purchase tickets visit icehousecomedy.com. – PASADENA

Events for Jan. 26 – Feb. 1

Jan. 26

Arcadia Depot and Hotel Historical Marker Dedication (Jan. 26 @ 2 p.m. – 3 p.m., Arcadia Transit Plaza, Corner of Santa Clara St. & First Ave.) The Arcadia Historical Society’s 11th “History Lives Here” historical marker, featuring the many railroads that once crisscrossed Arcadia as well as Lucky Baldwin’s stately Hotel Oakwood will be unveiled.

An Evening with The Dalmore – Whisky Tasting (Jan. 26 @ 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., The W Bar @ Wing Hop Fung, Westfield Santa Anita, 400 S. Baldwin Ave. #2185, Arcadia 91007) Whisky Ambassador, Craig Bridger, of Whyte and Mackay, is an expert on all of The Dalmore’s many expressions. Craig will guide us through a phenomenal tasting that starts with a cocktail made with The Dalmore 12-Year Single Malt. This will be followed by tastings of “15-Year,” “18-Year,” “King Alexander,” and “The Cigar Malt.” The various expressions will be paired with chocolate, cheeses, and (optional) cigars out on The W Bar patio. Tickets are $35 and are available on Eventbrite.

Jan. 27

Canadian Brass at Caltech (Jan. 27 @ 8 p.m., Beckman Auditorium, 332 S. Michigan Ave., Pasadena 91106) This event is part of the Caltech Performing Arts Series. Renowned for genre-bending versatility and joyous performances, the award-winning Canadian Brass is almost single-handedly responsible for elevating the art of the brass quintet to what it is today. Canadian Brass is made up of five extraordinary talents. Tickets are on sale on Caltech Public Events page.

Così Fan Tutte (Jan. 27 – Jan. 29, A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena 91107) Pasadena Opera sets Mozart’s classic comedy in a time and place of a great cultural shift in America: 1967 San Francisco. Two wealthy sisters suffer an unexpected blow when their fiancées are drafted into the Vietnam War, finding themselves launched into the Summer of Love. Showtimes are Jan. 27 and 28 at 8 p.m., and Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. Tickets are available online at PasadenaOpera.org or by phone at (800) 595-4849.

Jan. 28

Wine and World-Class Racing (Jan. 28 @ 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Santa Anita Park, Santa Anita Park, 285 W Huntington Drive, Arcadia 91007)Come be a part of the Sunshine Millions Wine Festival and let The Great Race Place show you a bevy of wine and food offerings to complement an amazing card of racing. Experience wines from across California and take in a day of world-class racing right on the Santa Anita Park apron. It’s a party in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley, and we can’t wait to have you! Ticket packages are available online at SantaAnita.com.

Eventrockit Food Market- Pasadena at the Paseo (Jan. 28 @ 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Paseo Colorado, 300 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena 91101) This outdoor food and retail festival is happening on select Saturdays and Sundays throughout the year. Come try all the delicious foods and taste the passion-driven creations of various chefs. Bring your friends and family to have a great time. Tickets are free on Eventbrite and passes are available for $1 off all participating vendors.

Chinese New Year 2017 (Jan. 28 @ 4 p.m., Lutheran Church of the Cross, 66 W. Duarte Road, Arcadia 91007) The Lutheran Church of the Cross will have a Spring Party to celebrate our Chinese New Year together! We will have dumplings and other delicious traditional foods. You will also enjoy our testimony sharing and many performances. Please invite your family and relative to join with us.

Jan. 29

Southern California Camellia Show at the Los Angeles County Arboretum (Jan. 29 @ 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia 91007) The Los Angeles County Arboretum will host the Southern California Camellia Show. Enjoy this show featuring beautiful camellias, free with park admission.

Jan. 30

From the Mississippi Delta at the Sierra Madre Playhouse (Jan. 30 @ 7 p.m., 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, 91024) Directed by Sherrie Lofton. Starring Leslie Bee, Tyra Hughes and Toyin Moses. From the Lorraine Hansberry award-winning playwright comes the personal story of her rise from poverty as an unwed mother, high-school dropout and prostitute to become a civil rights leader, scholar, professor, mother, poet and acclaimed writer. This part of the “Off the Page” Play Reading Series and is free to the public.

Jan. 31

Crazy 8s Math Club: Toilet Paper Olympics (Jan. 31 @ 4:30 p.m., Temple City Library, 5939 Golden West Ave., Temple City 91780) Join the Crazy 8s Math Club, a recreational after-school club designed to get kids excited about math. Children will build structures, run and jump, crack codes, make a mess, and have fun! This program runs for eight weeks, so please be available for all eight weeks when you register. Space is limited. Please register at the Information Desk. For children in grades 3 – 5.

Feb. 1

Smokin’ Comedy Wednseday with Ben Glieb, Drew Lynch, Miguel Rojas and More (Feb. 1 @ 8 p.m., The Ice House Comedy Club, 38 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena 91106) Smokin’ Hot Comedy with Ben Gleib (Chelsea lately, Idiotest), Drew Lynch (Maron, America’s Got Talent), Miguel Rojas (Gotham Comedy Live, Latino 101) and more. This event is 18 and over. Tickets start at $15 with a two drink minimum. For more information and to purchase tickets visit icehousecomedy.com.

