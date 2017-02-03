Anonymous Caller Threatens Monrovia High School with Violence

February 3rd, 2017 by Monrovia Weekly

Monrovia Police Chief Jim Hunt told Monrovia Weekly that the department received an anonymous call at 5AM Friday morning stating that there would be violence at the local high school.

Officers were immediately dispatched to the area on Colorado and no threat has been found. Officers will remain in the area as a prcaution.

