Anonymous Caller Threatens Monrovia High School with Violence
February 3rd, 2017 by Monrovia Weekly
Monrovia Police Chief Jim Hunt told Monrovia Weekly that the department received an anonymous call at 5AM Friday morning stating that there would be violence at the local high school.
Officers were immediately dispatched to the area on Colorado and no threat has been found. Officers will remain in the area as a prcaution.
