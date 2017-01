Candidates Pull Papers in Monrovia

January 5th, 2017 by Monrovia Weekly

All of the incumbents have pulled the necessary paperwork to run for re-election in the upcoming Municipal elections in Monrovia as has one challenger, Clifford DeCosta. The offices in question are the mayor, the city clerk, the city treasurer, and the council seats held by Larry Spicer and Alex Blackburn. Since the incumbents all appear to be running, the filing period will close next Friday.