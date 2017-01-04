Historic Santa Fe Depot Renovation Work Set To Begin in January 2017

January 4th, 2017 by Monrovia Weekly

The City has been working for the past several months on finalizing all of the design and building plans for the rehabilitation of the Historic Santa Fe Depot, which is planned to be utilized as a café and restaurant once it is fully restored. City officials have been able to make significant progress of late, and on January 4, staff met with selected development partners at Daylight Limited, LLC, and their contractor, Jorgensen Reeve Builders, to review the overall rehabilitation and renovation plans for the Historic Santa Fe Depot located in Station Square. The city manager anticipates that the renovation work at the historic Santa Fe Depot will begin at some point this month.