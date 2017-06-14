Community

Monrovia’s First Wine Walk Event Scheduled to Take Place in Old Town!

Stroll through Old Town and enjoy fine wine during Monrovia’s first Wine Walk. – Courtesy photo

We want to let everyone know that Monrovia’s very first Wine Walk event is scheduled to take place on August 26, 2017, in Old Town! Developed by the city in partnership with the Monrovia Old Town Advisory Board, the Wine Walk event is intended to encourage customers to visit all businesses in Old Town, especially our retail and service-related businesses.

Wine Walk participants will be invited to stroll through Old Town, enter businesses, and sample a variety of wine, while simultaneously exploring each business and its offerings. There will also be acoustic entertainment playing on each block of Old Town to enhance a festive atmosphere during the event.

Additional information regarding Monrovia’s Wine Walk will be developed and distributed in the coming months. For now, however, we want to encourage everyone to save the date for an event where participants will be able to… Sip, Shop, Support…Monrovia’s Wine Walk!

June 14, 2017

