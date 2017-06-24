Community

Monrovia Association of Fine Arts Announces Legacy Ceramics Art Workshops for Seniors

Participating seniors will create personalized legacy handprint ceramics with instruction from Lisa Barrios of Paint ‘n’ Play, assisted by three volunteers from VCSGV. – Courtesy photo

Participating seniors will create personalized legacy handprint ceramics with instruction from Lisa Barrios of Paint ‘n’ Play. – Courtesy photo

Monrovia Association of Fine Arts is pleased to announce a series of Legacy Ceramics Art Workshops for Seniors, funded through a grant from the Volunteer Center of San Gabriel Valley (VCSGV) and supported by Paint ‘n’ Play Art Studio of Monrovia.

At these workshops, participating seniors will create personalized legacy handprint ceramics with instruction from Lisa Barrios of Paint ‘n’ Play, assisted by three volunteers from VCSGV. Registration at each workshop is limited to 10 participants on a first-come, first-served basis from each retirement community listed below.

The workshops will take place on the following schedule:

Location: Paint ‘n’ Play Art Studio, 418 S. Myrtle Ave, Old Town Monrovia

Dates & Time: 
June 29, 10:30 a.m. – Residents of Henrietta’s Leven Oaks and senior residents of Monrovia at large
July 6, 10:30 a.m. – Residents of Glen Park at Monrovia and The Manor at Santa Teresita

Workshop participants do not need any previous art education, and only need to be able to hold a brush to paint their ceramic project.

To register for the workshops, residents of the senior communities listed above should contact their activities directors.

Senior residents of Monrovia at large should call Paint ‘n’ Play Studio at (626) 256-5848.

June 24, 2017

About Author

Staff


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Monrovia Police Department
Monrovia Fire Department
Your City Council
Join the Community

Monrovia Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Corporate Site
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching