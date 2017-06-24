Monrovia Association of Fine Arts Announces Legacy Ceramics Art Workshops for Seniors

Monrovia Association of Fine Arts is pleased to announce a series of Legacy Ceramics Art Workshops for Seniors, funded through a grant from the Volunteer Center of San Gabriel Valley (VCSGV) and supported by Paint ‘n’ Play Art Studio of Monrovia.

At these workshops, participating seniors will create personalized legacy handprint ceramics with instruction from Lisa Barrios of Paint ‘n’ Play, assisted by three volunteers from VCSGV. Registration at each workshop is limited to 10 participants on a first-come, first-served basis from each retirement community listed below.

The workshops will take place on the following schedule:

Location: Paint ‘n’ Play Art Studio, 418 S. Myrtle Ave, Old Town Monrovia

Dates & Time:

June 29, 10:30 a.m. – Residents of Henrietta’s Leven Oaks and senior residents of Monrovia at large

July 6, 10:30 a.m. – Residents of Glen Park at Monrovia and The Manor at Santa Teresita

Workshop participants do not need any previous art education, and only need to be able to hold a brush to paint their ceramic project.

To register for the workshops, residents of the senior communities listed above should contact their activities directors.

Senior residents of Monrovia at large should call Paint ‘n’ Play Studio at (626) 256-5848.