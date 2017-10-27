Annual Old Town Trick-Or-Treat and Halloween Bash at Library Park

Monrovia’s popular Halloween events in Old Town are back Tuesday, October 31, 2017, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., in Old Town Monrovia and Library Park.

The entire afternoon will be filled with ghoulish fun for the entire family including: trick or treating in old town, costume judging contest for youth, adult, group, family and dogs, library activities, activity booths and a photo booth, and more.

The “Trick-or-Treat” event will be taking place in Old Town and is sponsored by the Monrovia Old Town Advisory Board. The Costume Contest will be held in Library Park and is free of charge with registration beginning at 3 p.m. Don’t forget to also register your furry friend in the Dog Costume Contest! Note that this is a rain or shine event. In the event of rain, the costume contest will be held in the Community Center. This event is free of charge and is sponsored by Athens Services, Sierra Family of Dealerships, and Wendy’s Hamburgers.

Each year there are more than 4,000 kids that participate in the trick-or-treating event, and this year, the city of Monrovia is happy to report that there will be more merchants participating than ever before.