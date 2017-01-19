Adopt a Pet Segment Introduces at Monrovia City Council

January 19th, 2017 by Susan Motander

By Susan Motander

The Monrovia City Council introduced a new segment at its meeting on Jan. 17: Adopt a pet. Representatives from the Pasadena Humane Society brought 6 year-old Chihuahua, Tiny Tim. The dog is available for adoption at the Society. They can be reached at 626-792-7151. The pets available for adoption can be viewed on their website at http://pasadenahumane.org/adopt/pets-of-the-week/

Not just dogs and cats are available for adoption. There are also turtles, bunnies, rabbits and even pigeons available. For those who are wondering, it is possible to litter-box train a rabbit.