Assembly Member Seeking Nominations for Woman of Distinction Award

January 12th, 2017 by Monrovia Weekly

Assembly Member Holden’s Office has requested nominations for the Women of Distinction award that his office is presenting in 2017. In honor and celebration of Women’s History Month in March 2017, Assembly Member Holden will be selecting one woman from each of the cities he represents as his Woman of Distinction 2017.

If you know of a deserving female in Monrovia, the deadline to submit a nomination is Feb. 15. Nominations are open to all women who live or work in the 41st Assembly District in these cities: La Verne, Monrovia, South Pasadena, Upland, Claremont, Pasadena, Altadena, Rancho Cucamonga, Sierra Madre, or San Dimas.

A flyer regarding the program developed by Assembly Member Holden’s office has also been included as an attachment to this email for review and reference, and if you have any questions, please contact Kayleen Maya-Aviles at Kayleen.Maya-Aviles@asm.ca.gov, or via phone at (626) 351-1917.