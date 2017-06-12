Bradbury Seniors Hit the Big Screen

Some of the Bradbury seniors at the living community are getting a taste of Hollywood stardom as background actors in an upcoming movie. Some of them waited their whole lives for the opportunity, and now they’ll see themselves on the silver screen as “The Hero” premieres this month. The film, which stars Hollywood heavy hitters Sam Elliott and Laura Prepon, follows an aging actor as he grapples with a surprise cancer diagnosis.

After more than a year of anticipation, the residents of Royal Oaks senior living community will finally get the opportunity to witness the fruits of their labor. On Monday, June 12, at 10:30 a.m., Royal Oaks will bus the residents and their friends to ArcLight Hollywood, located at 6360 Sunset Blvd. where they’ll share in the thrill of cinema. The film has been a hot topic at the community for months, and the excitement will culminate during this outing.

This rare opportunity arose from Royal Oaks’ relationship with the director, Brett Haley. Haley shot his 2015 film, “I’ll See You in My Dreams,” at the community and found the experience to be quite enjoyable. Consequently, he reached out to inquire whether some residents would like to take part in his latest project. Plenty of them were more than happy to do so.