California Public Utilities Commission to Hold Public Hearing in Monrovia

January 10th, 2017 by Monrovia Weekly

Hearing on proposed water rate increase

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) will hold a Public Participation Hearing (PPH) covering California American Water’s General Rate Case increase request on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Courtyard Marriott Hotel at 700 W. Huntington Drive in Monrovia. The hearing will begin at 6 p.m. taking place in the hotel’s Salon B. The hearing will cover the proposed revenue requirement increase for its Southern California Districts. Duarte residents could see their water rates increase by anywhere from 19.34 percent to 28.26 percent in 2018; 4.17 percent to 5.80 percent in 2019 and 3.65 percent to 5.21 percent under the proposed rate increase request.

The PPH provides the public an opportunity to comment on California American Water’s General Rate Case Application for 2018-2020. A CPUC Administrative Law Judge will proceed over the hearing and CPUC staff will also be in attendance. A court reporter will transcribe the comments during the hearing. Representatives from California American Water will also be there to present and explain their proposed request.

The CPUC’s Division of Ratepayer Advocates (DRA) will also be available to listen to public comments. The DRA is an independent division of the Commission whose role is to represent and advocate on behalf of public utility customers in order to obtain the lowest possible rates consistent with reliable and safe service.

Duarte residents are encouraged to attend the hearing, both to ask questions and share their thoughts or concerns with CPUC staff, and California American company representatives.

For more information, call California America Water, (888) 237-1333, or visit the company’s website at www.californiaamwater.com.