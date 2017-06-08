City Of Monrovia Launches New User-Friendly Website

The City of Monrovia has launched its new user-friendly website, harnessing smart design and a powerful search engine to help users more easily find the information they need.

The website is organized to prioritize our most-visited pages and access to online services, such as paying your utility bill and signing up for recreation classes. The main header arranges information from the perspective of residents, business owners, and visitors to provide the best customer service to all users. Additionally, the “How To…” section provides quick links based on the task that the user is looking to accomplish.

The website utilizes responsive design to detect the user’s screen size, ensuring information displays properly on both desktops and mobile devices. The City has also incorporated design elements and content principles to improve its accessibility for users with disabilities.

“The City is undergoing a renewal process in everything that we do, making much-needed investments in our streets and sidewalks, water and sewer systems, parks and other City facilities,” said City Manager Oliver Chi. “Similarly, we have been renewing our internal City operations, and the redesigned website will help people access information quickly and easily, helping us highlight all of the exciting initiatives and activities we have going on in Monrovia.”

The modern look of the website was designed to reflect our vibrant commercial sector and growing biotech industry, while capturing its historic past and the small-town charm that makes Monrovia the Gem of the Foothills.

In addition to adding new content and resources, the City rewrote many of its pages to make the content easier to understand, using a friendly, welcoming tone. The website aims to act as a central hub for information about the community, providing links to businesses and non-profit organizations serving our area.

“The new website is a powerful tool to help our citizens engage with their government and the community at large,” said Mr. Chi. “With the arrival of the Metro Gold Line last year and now with the launch of the new City website, it’s never been easier to explore what makes Monrovia such a dynamic place to live and visit.”

For more information regarding the website, please contact the City Manager’s Office at (626) 932-5506.