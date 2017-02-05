City Prepares Field for Monrovia Youth Baseball

February 5th, 2017 by Susan Motander

City staff is busy preparing the Barney Glenn Field at Recreation Park, getting it ready for Opening Day of the Monrovia Youth Baseball League. Opening Day festivities are set for Saturday, Feb. 12.

The improvements scheduled for the field include laser leveling, installing new dirt and clay on the field itself. Landscaping improvements are also being made along with repairs to the lighting at the field.

The Opening Day festivities will begin with a Pancake Breakfast at the Monrovia Historical Museum in Library Park. The Opening Day Ceremony will be on the field at 10:30 a.m. Please RSVP to Jack Taylor (jtaylor@tcusd.net) or Jon Brusseau (jbrusseau.mybl@gmail.com) by Feb. 21.