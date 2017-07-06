City Set to Offer 20 Free Summer Concerts in the Park

The 2017 Summer Concert Series starts this weekend and it is going to be a tremendous summer of music in Monrovia, as the city has coordinated a total of 20 free concerts. Four of those concerts will also be produced in partnership with Levitt Pavilion. The music will begin on July 8 and the program will run through August 27, be sure to bring the entire family to enjoy the musical summer that Monrovia has in store for all of its residents.

To help plan out concert going experiences, the city has scheduled to have musical evenings every Saturday, Sunday and select Wednesday evenings. The concerts all begin at 7 p.m. and will run through 8:30 p.m., with the Sunday concerts taking place at Library Park (321 South Myrtle Ave., Monrovia), and the Saturday & Wednesday concerts taking place at the Station Square Amphitheatre (1601 South Myrtle Ave., Monrovia).