Compost and Mulch Giveaway in Monrovia

Join Athens Services this Sunday, Oct. 29 for Monrovia’s popular Compost and Mulch Giveaway event. The event will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the City’s Public Works Yard (600 S. Mountain Avenue, Monrovia). All Monrovia residents are eligible to participate in this “self-serve” event. Please bring a copy of a proper ID or an Athens bill, and also be sure to B.Y.O.C. – bring your own containers (no plastic bags) to collect as much mulch and/or compost as needed! Shovels will be provided. For more information, please call the Public Works Division at (626) 932-5575.