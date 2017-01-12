Dreams for Our Children

January 12th, 2017 by Monrovia Weekly

A Monrovia Community Public Art Project Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

To honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and all of his contributions to establishing a better society here in America, the City is coordinating a two-part community public art project centered around the theme of, Dreams for our Children.

The first part of the project relates to creating Dream Trees for Monrovia. This January, stop by the Library, Community Center, or City Hall, and pick up a Dreams for our Children tag. Adults are then invited to write or draw your hopes for our children on the tags, while children are encouraged to illustrate their dreams for the future. Then, we’ll be asking everyone to either return their tag to the Library, or to swing by the Library during the Friday Night Family Street Fair on Jan. 13 to hang your tag on a Dream Tree.

The second part of the project is focused on the development of community artwork. Are you an artist who feels passionate about the theme, Dreams for our Children? Are you interested in having your artwork displayed? We are seeking art to display at the Library from Jan. 13 – Jan. 20. This temporary installation opportunity is to focus on the theme, Dreams for Our Children, and to celebrate Dr. King. An art open house will also be held on Jan. 16 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., for artists to present their work.

If you are interested in participating, guidelines for the program include:

-All art submission requests must be submitted via email to dreamsforourchildrenart@gmail.com.

-All submission requests must be identified with the artist’s name, address, email, and phone number. Include a basic description of technique and/or brief description with each art submission request. You may submit scanned photos, original sketches, color copies or mock-ups as attachments to the email.

-If your artwork is selected for the community art display, you will be notified by telephone or email with further information, including where to drop off the art.

-All artwork must be completed and ready before the art display deadlines.

–Collaborative Artwork:

-For collaborative projects, it is the responsibility of the submitting artist to obtain permission from each participant prior to submission.

-Multiple Submission Guidelines:

-We will accept multiple submissions of artwork but may not choose all pieces for display.

-The application deadline is Thursday, Jan. 5 (10:59pm Pacific Time).

-Art display drop off deadline: Jan. 12.

-For additional information please contact Lisa LaBrie at dreamsforourchildrenart@gmail.com