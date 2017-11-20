Community

Monrovia Exotic Car Show Event Set to Take Place in Old Town on Dec. 2

– Courtesy photo

Monrovia Police Officers’ Association will be hosting a “No Shave November” Car Show.  The car show will be a fundraiser for Men’s Health and Cancer Research and will be held on Dec. 2, 2017, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., at Library Park.

In a continued sign of how the Monrovia Police Officers’ Association partners with the community, representatives from the group have also offered free booth space to Old Town Merchants interested in participating.  For more information, please see the letter from the President of the Monrovia Police Officers’ Association, Seth Hermes.  Also, if you should have any questions or want more information, please email Seth at shermes@monrovia.laclen.org.

November 20, 2017

About Author

Staff


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Monrovia Police Department
Monrovia Fire Department
Your City Council
EDITORIAL CALENDAR
November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  
Monrovia Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Corporate Site
Advertise With Us
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching