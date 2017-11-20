Monrovia Exotic Car Show Event Set to Take Place in Old Town on Dec. 2

Monrovia Police Officers’ Association will be hosting a “No Shave November” Car Show. The car show will be a fundraiser for Men’s Health and Cancer Research and will be held on Dec. 2, 2017, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., at Library Park.

In a continued sign of how the Monrovia Police Officers’ Association partners with the community, representatives from the group have also offered free booth space to Old Town Merchants interested in participating. For more information, please see the letter from the President of the Monrovia Police Officers’ Association, Seth Hermes. Also, if you should have any questions or want more information, please email Seth at shermes@monrovia.laclen.org.