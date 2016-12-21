Fiesta Floats in Irwindale Getting Ready for the Big Day

December 21st, 2016 by Monrovia Weekly

Each year, thousands of Monrovians get a behind the scenes look at the Rose Parade’s foremost float builder just a few miles to the east neighboring Irwindale.

Tuesday, Monrovia Weekly got a firsthand look at the preparations for the big day.

Led by a talented team of Rose Parade veterans that includes President, Tim Estes, Vice President and Floral Director, Jim Hynd, and backed by a group of world-renowned float designers and artists, Fiesta Parade Floats maintains the highest award win rate in the Rose Parade industry.

In addition to the award recipients, Fiesta Parade Floats delighted parade goers with its entries for the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, “Ebola First Responders”; Northwestern Mutual, “Celebrating Greatness”; and The Tournament of Roses, “Royal Court.”

