Fire Next Door – Impressions on the Recent Fire

By Susan Motander

When you live in the WUI, the Wildland Urban Interface part of the city, part of you knows that fires will happen. There are the joys of living where deer wander through the yard daily (I have named many of them: John Deer, Buck Rodger, Notch Ear, etc.). I even know my coyotes and bobcats (and tolerate the moles and squirrels). But there is always the threat of fire.

Last Saturday night that threat became reality. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. I began to hear the sirens. One or two usually means a rescue in the area. But there were more engines and there seemed to be a greater urgency with the greater numbers. I rushed to the driveway.

An orange glow lit the western horizon. Climbing higher on my hill. I could see the flames. There is nothing more terrifying. How firefighters run toward those flames astonishes me.

I immediately went into fire response mode.

I have lived up here for 25 years, my grandparents for 50 before that. Fire is something we prepare for intellectually. But seeing the glow and the flames is a different matter.

Several years ago, the fire department ran a campaign called “Pack for Life.” It urged residents, especially those in high-risk areas to prepare to evacuate with little notice. The concept was to prepare to leave immediately by preparing a “pack” and be ready to grab it and leave.

My husband and I have a few changes of clothes ready to go. On top of that we add our electronic gear, laptop, ipad, phone and chargers. There are several other irreplaceable items we throw in the bags. We put those in our cars and face them cars toward the street for quick exit if necessary.

Fortunately, the firefighters had this blaze handled quickly. We are so lucky. But it is wise to be prepared to be unlucky. I am revising my list of what to grab. I recommend that everyone have, at least a mental list of things to grab.

I recommend storing as much a possible on “The Cloud”… important documents, photos, phone lists, deeds, etc. Authorities recommend that copies of these important documents be stored in a safe deposit box or with a trusted friend (a fire safe box is also a good idea even for non-hazardous areas, but may not be up to standing up to hot brush fire).

This is the time to prepare, at least mentally, for evacuation.

In all, Saturday was good day. Army beat Navy and my house did not burn down.