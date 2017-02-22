Flag Stands to Provide for Safer Crosswalks in Old Town Monrovia

February 22nd, 2017 by Susan Motander

The yellow flags will hopefully create a safer crossing situation through Myrtle Avenue

The Monrovia Old Town Advisory Board (MOTAB) has initiated a Flag Stand Program in Old Town with a trial run starting this week in the middle of the 500 block of South Myrtle Avenue (between Lemon and Colorado). Flag stands have been placed on both sides of the street adjacent to the mid-block cross walk. Pedestrians are being urged to pick up a flag and carry it while crossing the street, returning the flag to the stand on the opposite side of the street.

Recently the Monrovia City Council commissioned a parking study that also had an assessment of pedestrian safety at crosswalks. The city council subsequently approved a project that will result in the placement of pedestrian crossing lights at each mid-block crosswalk in Old Town.

The MOTAB Board has started this interim Flag Stand Program to create a safer crossing situation in the meantime.

The city is working with MOTAB to coordinate this 3-month trial program using the flags. The crosswalk in question connects the area adjacent to Café Mundial and The Jewelry Box on the east with Opus Bank and Teles Properties on the west. The trial will allow City staff and Old Town businesses to assess the effectiveness of the overall Flag Stand program.

The stand will be placed and removed at the mid-block crosswalk each day, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on weekends from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.