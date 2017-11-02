Foothill Unity Makes a Difference

Foothill Unity Center participated in Make A Difference Day with the Volunteer Center of San Gabriel Valley on Saturday with two project sites.

A group of youth and adult volunteers assisted in sorting food from local food drives in preparation for the upcoming Thanksgiving and Holiday events.

A group of volunteers including the Rotary Club of Monrovia and the Interact Club of Monrovia High School worked at the upcoming new home building for the Foothill unity Center pulling up carpet from the area that is being transformed into the new warehouse and distribution area. This assistance from volunteers will help save some construction funds to go towards the actual building fund and programs. This was the second work day to complete this project as a collaborative project with the Volunteer Center of San Gabriel Valley and Rebuilding Together, San Gabriel Valley Foothills.

Rebuilding Together, San Gabriel Valley Foothills, participated in Make a Difference Day with the Volunteer Center of San Gabriel Valley with two project sites, the Boys and Girls Club of the Foothills with exterior clean up and repairs as well as power wash of the exterior and a home project site on May Ave., where a safety ramp was built for the owner who is now in a wheel chair.