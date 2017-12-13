Friends & Family in Monrovia Help Raise Funds for Family of Michel Lowe, Father of 2

Many in Community say Lowe was “executed” at Gem City Grill Last Week

By Terry Miller

At just after midnight last Saturday, December 2, five shots were fired at close range into Monrovia resident Michael Lowe’s back at the Gem City Grill. He was pronounced dead 45 minutes later in a local hospital. Two others were also injured.

Little is known {or, at least, being discussed} about the incident other than two individuals have been arrested and one suspect may still be outstanding.

The search for the actual shooter set of SWAT later that afternoon in Monrovia but the police were unsuccessful in locating the suspect.

As of Monday, a Go-fund-me page has collected almost $3,000 for the family – The page reads, in part:

“He was well known by many. He did not deserve to go out like that. For any of you who would like to help out in any way is much appreciated. After going to the funeral home today with his Mother we had to raise our goal. We want to be able to give Michael the love and respect he deserves to be laid to rest in the city he loved and died for. His children need him to be close to home. Please, please, I pray that each and every one of you will find it in your hearts to help us meet that goal. I would like to raise as much money as we can to help out with a traditional catholic burial to lay him to rest. Any amount is accepted with much gratitude and appreciation. Thank you in advance from the bottom of our hearts. He will forever me missed and in our hearts. Please share if anything at all….God Bless You All…” – Susie Queensberry – Creator of the fund.

https://www.gofundme.com/in-loving-memory-of-michael-lowe