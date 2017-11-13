Give Thanks for Good Health by Donating Blood This Holiday Season

The American Red Cross encourages people to share their good health this holiday season by donating blood for patients in need.
Mike Healey’s son was born prematurely, weighing 3 pounds, and immediately needed blood. “I gave blood the next day and have done it 56 times since then,” he said. Though Healey’s son spent his first 49 days of life in the neonatal intensive care unit, he has thrived and is now a healthy, 10-year-old little league baseball player. “I will never forget whoever selflessly gave blood for my son.”
A decline in donations occurs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day when donors are busy with holiday activities and travel. However, patients don’t get a holiday break from needing lifesaving transfusions. In fact, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.
By giving blood or platelets, donors may give patients more time – and more holidays – with loved ones. Make an appointment to give blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 16 – 30
Alhambra
11/17/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Alhambra Masonic Lodge, 9 W Woodward
Arcadia
11/20/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Arcadia Chapter, 376 W Huntington Dr
11/21/2017: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Methodist Hospital, 300 West Huntington Dr
Covina
11/22/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Inter-Community Hospital, 210 W. San Bernardino Rd.
11/18/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross Glendale, 1501 S. Brand Blvd.
11/21/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Glendale, 1501 S. Brand Blvd.
11/22/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Embassy Suites, 800 N Central Ave
Glendora
11/19/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lone Hill Collision Center, 1248 S Lone Hill Ave
11/28/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Citrus College, 1000 W Foothill Blvd
11/29/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Citrus College, 1000 W Foothill Blvd
La Puente
11/28/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Santana High School, 341 S La Seda Road
Long Beach
11/17/2017: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St
11/18/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St
11/19/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St
11/20/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St
11/20/2017: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Metroflex, 3200 East 59th Street
11/21/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Belmont Heights United Methodist Church, 317 Termino Ave
11/21/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St
11/22/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St
11/24/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Chase Bank, 235 East Broadway
11/24/2017: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St
11/25/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St
11/26/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St
11/27/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St
11/28/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St
11/29/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St
11/16/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Station 5, 8900 Emerson Ave
11/19/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mother of Sorrow Catholic Church, 114 W 87th Street
11/19/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 4018 Hammel Street
11/20/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Douglas Emmett, 10940 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 150
11/20/2017: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., White Memorial Medical Center, 1720 Cesar Chavez Ave
11/21/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., 10100 Santa Monica Blvd, 10100 Santa Monica
11/24/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., YMCA, 8015 S Sepulveda
11/27/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., California State University Los Angeles Lot 4, 5151 State University Dr
11/27/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Olympic Division, 1130 S Vermont Avenue
11/29/2017: 2:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., East Side Learning Center, 4355 Michigan Ave
11/29/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., E Los Angeles Occupational Center, 2100 Marengo St.
11/29/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., East Side Learning Center, 4355 Michigan Ave
11/29/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Westchester High School, 7400 W. Manchester Ave
11/29/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Caltrans, 100 S. Main St.
11/30/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Salesian High School, 960 S Soto Street
Pasadena
Pasadena Blood Donation Center
Monday: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday: 12:45 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Wednesday: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m
Thursday: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m.
Friday: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m
Saturday: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sunday: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.
San Gabriel
11/30/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Gabrielino High School, 1327 S San Gabriel Blvd
11/29/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., City of Walnut Senior Center, 21215 La Puente Road
11/16/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Coronado High School, 1500 E. Francisquito Ave.
11/18/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., West Covina Masonic Center, 1201 S Orange Avenue
11/22/2017: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Queen of the Valley Hospital, 1115 S. Sunset Ave
11/24/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., West Covina Masonic Center, 1201 S Orange Avenue
11/25/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., West Covina Masonic Center, 1201 S Orange Avenue
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or mobile device. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.
Volunteers needed
Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross is to become a volunteer transportation specialist and deliver lifesaving blood products to local area hospitals. Volunteer transportation specialists play a very important role in ensuring an ample blood supply for patients in need by transporting blood and blood products. For more information and to apply for a volunteer transportation specialist position, visit rdcrss.org/driver.
