The Holiday Spirit is Alive and Well in Monrovia!

This year, Monrovia will continue the 19 year long tradition of celebrating the holiday season by touring Santa Claus around city streets on top of a fire engine. Escorted by a police car and a decorated public works sleigh, Santa will give candy canes to the public in the spirit of giving. City employees will be volunteering their time to help make the program fun and successful for all Monrovians and visitors in our premier city.

Last year’s event was a great success! This year’s Santa Tour will be another exciting and fun time for members of our community when they see Santa visiting their neighborhoods. Everyone is encouraged to come out and wave to Santa. The route dates are as follows:

Monday, Dec. 18 – will tour streets south of Huntington, west of Myrtle to Fifth, north of southern city boundaries. Also includes Valley Circle.

Tuesday, Dec. 19 – will tour city streets east of Myrtle, north of Foothill.

Wednesday, Dec. 20 –will tour city streets west of Myrtle, south of Foothill to Huntington, between Myrtle and Fifth.

Thursday, Dec. 21 – will tour city streets east of Myrtle, south of Foothill, north of Duarte Road, and west of the eastern city boundaries.

Friday, Dec. 22 – will tour city streets west of Myrtle, north of Foothill.

Assembly Time – 5 p.m. assemble at the City Hall parking lot, 415 S. Ivy, Monrovia, CA 91016

Sleigh Departure Time and Tour Hours – 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The police car will be driven by police officers who are volunteering their time. The police car will lead the procession using its red lights and siren. Holiday carols will be played over the police car’s P.A. system.

The fire engine will be driven by firefighters who are volunteering their time. The fire engine will follow the police car. Santa will ride on top of the fire engine with spotlights shining on him as he wishes everyone a merry Christmas and happy holidays. The fire engine will be decorated with hundreds of lights.

The public works truck will be driven by public works employees who are volunteering their time. Our reindeer sleigh, bright with over 1500 lights, will also be playing holiday carols. Community members are welcome to ride with city employees and their families in the sleigh during the tour. Space is limited and participation is first come first served. Parents are reminded that children must be accompanied by an adult, and you must bring appropriate warm clothing for cold weather and umbrellas for possible rain, as the sleigh is open air.

Venture outside, welcome Santa and enjoy the candy canes! HAPPY HOLIDAYS to all and may you all have a safe holiday season.