Homeless Services to Feed Thousands in Need at Annual Dinner

Hundreds of volunteers feed the homeless for Thanksgiving

The best way to give thanks is to give back! To show community spirit and compassion, hundreds of volunteers of all ages will gather together on Thanksgiving to serve meals and cheer at Union Station Homeless Services’ annual Dinner in the Park.

For over 45 years, this beloved tradition has been a staple event for the Pasadena community during the holiday season. Volunteers help prepare and serve meals–including turkey, stuffing, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes and pie–to all who are hungry at Pasadena’s Central Park on Thanksgiving.

Union Station Homeless Services expects to serve 2,000 plates of food this Thanksgiving, Nov. 23. Meal recipients will include individuals and families experiencing homelessness or poverty, senior citizens, and those who are alone for Thanksgiving or unable to afford a holiday meal.

“Union Station’s Dinner in the Park is one of my favorite events in Pasadena,” states John Brauer, CEO for Union Station Homeless Services. “It’s such a joy to experience the community coming together as one, feeding over 2,000 people, and witnessing hundreds of volunteers–both young and old and everything in-between–cheerfully interacting and serving. Talk about a reason to give thanks! If you haven’t been a part of this remarkable Thanksgiving event, I encourage you to join us for a day that I promise will be both eye-opening and uplifting. I truly love this community, and I am so grateful for the outpouring of love, food and fellowship!”

Dinner in the Park is a true community event and would not be possible without the support of our community members and volunteers. Union Station would like to include a thank you to its event sponsors, including the Trader Joe’s, Tsutayo Ichioka & Satsuki Nakao Foundation, HomeStreet Bank, Goldstar, Individual Foodservice and Centerplate. For a complete listing of sponsors, visit the event webpage.

VOLUNTEER

Volunteer registration for the event will open on Nov. 1 at 9 a.m. Interested individuals and groups can register on Union Station’s Dinner in the Park event webpage.

DONATE

Community members are also invited to help Union Station collect the ingredients and kitchen supplies needed to prepare a great Thanksgiving meal! Turkeys, hams and pies are the most needed items. The complete wish list of much-needed items is available on the event webpage. Donors may drop off these supplies at the Adult Center, located at 412 S. Raymond Avenue in Pasadena, throughout the month of November.