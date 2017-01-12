Keep Monrovia Beautiful Using the Bulky Item Pick-Up Program

January 12th, 2017 by Monrovia Weekly

Athens Services wants to help you ring in the new year by helping you get rid of old furniture and other bulky items. So don’t forget … all residents are provided with two free bulky item pick-ups per calendar year. To schedule a bulky item pick-up, please contact Athens Services at (888) 336-6100, or visit them online at www.AthensServices.com. Once you have everything scheduled, the bulky pick-up items should be placed next to your trash barrels the night before your normal trash collection day.

Also … if you happen to see any abandoned bulky items located around town, please report them to the City via email at pwcomments@ci.monrovia.ca.us, or contact us via phone at (626) 932-5575. Once we get the report, we’ll coordinate to get the items picked-up and removed.

For more information about bulky item pick-ups and waste management practices, please feel free to visit the city website at: http://www.cityofmonrovia.org/publicworks/page/environmental-services

Thank you for helping us keep Monrovia beautiful and clean.