Keeping the Streets of Old Town Clean

L-to-R: Bill Curtis; the man who keeps the streets of old town clean, Baxter the dog, sister Lynn, and grandson Ben (Nakano)

Photos and Story By Roy Nakano

If you frequent Old Town Monrovia in the mornings, you’ll see him picking up paper cups, napkins or other discards with his mechanical grabbing stick in order to keep the streets of old town clean. It’s Bill Curtis, and he’s one of the reasons Old Town Monrovia looks so pristine. On some days, you’ll see him accompanied by his sister, Lynn, sporting her own grabbing stick, along with grandson Ben and puppy Baxter.

Bill Curtis, the man who keeps the streets of old town clean, in his 7-liter sports car, flanked by friend Daniel Castillo (Nakano)

After retirement, Bill began walking along Myrtle Avenue in the mornings as a scenic way to get some exercise.

As Bill put it, “One day, my wife hands me a mechanical grabbing stick and says ‘why don’t you make yourself useful during the walks?’”

Bill has been making himself useful ever since.

So while we have certain days devoted to a greener and cleaner Monrovia, Bill cleans-up 365 days a year. The next time you see him with his trusty stick on Myrtle Avenue, please extend a ‘thank you’ for helping to keep the streets clean.

June 14, 2017

