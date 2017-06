The next MAP-ed Quarterly Meeting will take place on Saturday, July 1, 2017, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Monrovia Library Community Room (321 S. Myrtle Avenue, Monrovia).

The meeting will provide a focused discussion on residential fires, and participants will have a chance to discuss how we can reduce fire danger with a few easy fixes. For additional information about this event, please contact the city at (626) 932-5563.