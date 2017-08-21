Monrovia Community Asked to Assist in Preparation of Citywide Historic Context

By Susan Motander

On Thursday, Aug. 24, the City will host a public meeting to discuss historic preservation. The meeting is part of the efforts of ASM Affiliates – a historic resources consulting firm in Pasadena – who is in the process of preparing the historic context, which will serve as a tool for the evaluation of potential historic districts in the city.

This study will provide the foundation for identifying and evaluating historic properties and assist in the handling of such properties. Historic architectural themes will also be identified.

During the meeting, ASM and the city will update the community on the project and present their initial findings. The public is being asked to add its input about potential places and themes in the city, especially those associated with local events and personalities.

In his city manager’s update, Oliver Chi wrote that those attending the meeting should be prepared by thinking of the following issues:

– Do you value preserving Monrovia’s history?

– What time periods in Monrovia’s history are the most important to you?

– What themes and events in Monrovia’s history shaped how Monrovia looks today?

– Who are the people in Monrovia’s past that you consider to be historically significant?

– What areas of Monrovia that still exist are connected to those themes, time periods, and people?

The meeting will be held in the Community Room at the Monrovia Library, at 321 S. Myrtle Ave., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Any questions should be directed to the Community Development Department at (626) 932-5565.