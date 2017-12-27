Monrovia Coordinating New Year’s Eve On Myrtle

Can you believe that 2018 is nearly upon us? And to help Monrovia celebrate this terrific occasion, the City has been working to coordinate a revamped New Year’s Eve on Myrtle Avenue event this year. As the event has transitioned into one being developed by the City and MOTAB, we have been focused on finding a way to host the event in a manner that supports our local Old Town merchants as much as possible.

In prior years, the event included a beer garden where participants could buy adult beverages while enjoying music to celebrate the New Year. As we have rethought the event this year, it occurred to staff that instead of having a single beer garden, given that so many restaurants in Old Town currently offer outdoor dining and drinking, it might be more effective to work with existing restaurants to expand their service area into the street to provide a similar “beer garden” experience that would be managed by each individual restaurant.

As we have worked to develop this idea, the City has obtained approval from ABC that allows any business in Old Town that has an approved liquor license to participate in the special New Year’s Eve event on Myrtle Avenue. Based on the program that has been developed, the City will provide any interested business with an extra 900 square feet of service space that encroaches into the street on New Year’s Eve. Each space would be marked off with secure access, and individual restaurants would be allowed to serve food and beverages to patrons in the expanded service area.

In addition, for those restaurants who do not have a liquor license, the City is also providing an opportunity to establish a secondary food service location on the street for New Year’s Eve where they can sell small bites for visitors in Old Town. We are also encouraging and allowing any retail businesses that would like to participate the opportunity to have a Sidewalk Sale directly in front of their business for New Year’s Eve.

Other components associated with the New Year’s Eve event include:

– Live atmospheric music in various locations in Old Town, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

– Enhanced stage and live music at the intersection of Myrtle and Lemon, 9:00 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

– Enhanced seating with heaters and lights at the intersection of Myrtle and Lemon,6:00 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

– Child Care services from 6:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. for a fee of $20 at the Monrovia Community Center

– Old Town restaurants small bite offerings

– Enhanced outdoor dining and drinking at Old Town Restaurants within the event area

– Opportunity for retail shops to have a Sidewalk Sale

– Celebratory Ball Raising at Midnight

– Shuttle Services from Station Square

– Designated rideshare (Lyft / Uber) drop off and pick up at Library Park