Monrovia Firefighters Support Local Charities

Monrovia Fire and Rescue in action. – Courtesy photo / Terry Miller / Beacon Media News

Starting next month, the Monrovia Firefighters are getting into the spirit of the holidays by joining forces with two charities, the Muscular Dystrophy Association and the Spark of Love Toy Drive.

First on Wednesday, Nov. 15, the Firefighters will be at the corner of Mayflower and Huntington Drive with a “fill the boot” event from 9 a.m. to noon, to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.  Rather than “passing the hat” to collect funds, firefighters work to “fill the boot” in order to generate funds.

For more than 60 years, firefighters throughout the country have raised funds for the charity in this way.  For more information about the MDA, there is a fact sheet on the city’s website at www.cityofmonrovia.org/Home/ShowDocument?id=11624

Later in the month, on Friday and Saturday Nov. 24 and 25, firefighters will be in front of the Studio Movie Grill (formerly the Krikorian Theatre) on Myrtle Avenue to collect toys for local children for Christmas.  From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, firefighters will be hand to collect new unwrapped toys.  Rather than just filling the boot, the firefighters are looking to help Santa by “filling the truck.”  For more information about this, contact Monrovia Fire and Rescue at (626)-256-8181.

November 9, 2017

