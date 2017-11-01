Thousands turn Out for Monrovia’s 2017 Halloween

By Terry Miller

On Tuesday afternoon, Monrovia officials cut off traffic to Old Town for a few hours while area kids, parents and pets could do a little safe trick-or-treating. Merchants got into the swing of things while hundreds of ghouls, ghosts, goblins and even T-Rex lined up to get the goodies form Monrovia Old Town Merchants who participated.

One of the more popular costumes this year wasn’t what we expected (think Trump)…but The Los Angeles Dodgers who were tied 3-3 Tuesday evening for the World Series title.

The eternal question…” Why did the chicken cross the road?” was answered at this Halloween Bash when a toddler dressed as a chicken utilized the now famous cross walk …’to get to the other side of Myrtle where the candy is better.’

Monrovia Police were on hand to keep the streets safe and fun and posed for photos with animals who also were nicely dressed for the occasion.

The annual ritual drew thousands to Monrovia’s Old Town Tuesday afternoon and into the early evening where hilarity and horror graced the street.

It is widely believed that many Halloween traditions originated from ancient Celtic harvest festivals, particularly the Gaelic festival Samhain; that such festivals may have had pagan roots; and that Samhain itself was Christianized as Halloween by the early Church. Some believe, however, that Halloween began solely as a Christian holiday, separate from ancient festivals like Samhain, according to multiple sources including Wikipedia.