Monrovia Old Town Report (10/19/17 Issue)

Pam Fitzpatrick

Keeping a balance between family-friendly and trendy is a real challenge for Old Town. Our restaurants, bars and grills, and service locations have brought more customers to what once was a fading downtown — but the balance between retail, service and restaurants has been difficult to accomplish. Now, here comes the legalization of marijuana in California and the potential of a new type of retail, one that is not exactly family-friendly. Several years ago, we prevented a drug paraphernalia shop (that also intended to sell a legal form of “spice”) from opening in the 500 block of S. Myrtle (I think where Giggle Fiber now resides). The use was legal, but Old Town was the wrong location. The threat of persistent, ongoing organized protesters was enough to change some minds (and, unfortunately, infuriate the building owner who lost their tenant). Bottom line: we don’t have a drug paraphernalia/spice dispensary in Old Town.

Fast forward to 2018 – and we’re almost there — our City Council has decided that commercial marijuana dispensaries will not be allowed in Old Town (or anywhere else in Monrovia). Some will disagree about the availability of marijuana in town, but few will disagree about it’s exclusion from Old Town. The new ordinance won’t affect those with prescriptions for medical usage, and caregivers will still be able to pick up and deliver to those who aren’t able to go outside the city to pick up their prescriptions. To be clear, the ordinance they discussed at Tuesday’s meeting meets the requirements of the new State law, however Federal law is another matter. However, I do applaud the actions of our Council for this bold move in advance of the January 2018 legalization.

So, that’s what’s NOT happening in Old Town, but here’s what IS happening: Copper Still Grill in the 600 block will have their official Monrovia Chamber Ribbon Cutting this Thursday at 5:30 p.m., followed by a Chamber mixer. The public is welcome, so come on down! Also, Ted Goldbeck from our new Studio Movie Grill (aka Krikorian Theater) spoke at Council Tuesday night and gave us an update on their plans. For those worried about the new sign, the big one is temporary; also, Ted mentioned that our 12-screen theater will become an 11-screen theater by its scheduled completion date in April of 2018. One of the screens will be the new kitchen. The high-back, reclining seats will begin installation this month.

Our new gourmet donut shop (The Donut Society) looks almost there, so any day now…. The construction behind the 300 block (east side) is in full swing now, with Edison preparing to install a new vault. We all got a notice that our power will be turned off from 10 p.m. on Monday, October 23rd to 6 a.m. on Tuesday, October 24th, so if anyone in that area is worried about a power surge on Tuesday morning, unplug. And – the Big Bellies are on their way with installation work to begin this week! Thank you, City, for the trash compactors!