Monrovia Old Town Report (8/24/17 Issue)

By Pam Fitzpatrick

Since I ended last week’s column rather abruptly (or so says my youngest sister) with the comment, “I’m trying not to be nosey, but…”, I guess it’s only fair to admit I was nosey, and did find out officially (via the City of Monrovia), that the new Mama’s Juicery (where Press Café once was, just outside of Old Town in the Paragon building) does, in fact, share ownership with El Diablo, across the street. And, I was being even more nosey when I tried to listen in on a conversation this morning. I believe the two Old Town visitors were talking about Mama’s Juicery, with one saying, “And the juice is full of fruit and the servings are much larger than ___ (let’s just say, an out-of-the-District competitor).” Congratulations, Mama’s Juicery!

And, it seems our fears were real: we’ve now totally lost Craft Hill (just north of the Krikorian Theater). Rumors abounded for weeks when they started closing on weekdays, then opening only on weekends. I walked by a couple of days ago and saw the sign in the window: “We’ll miss you, Monrovia.” Well, Craft Hill, we will miss you too! Then more rumors … what’s up with Copper Still Grill? Why aren’t they opening? Then, surprise! They were open for lunch last Saturday (looks like maybe a trial run), and the rest of the rumor is that they plan on opening for real – permanently – in about two weeks. Yay, Copper Still Grill, you did it!

Wil’s Sport & Tackle, up in the 300 block, has a few nervous customers due to the slightly irregular hours lately. Not to worry – Wil has been undergoing some medical testing, but the shop is alive and well, and so is Wil! The family is trying to stay in contact via Facebook postings when the shop is opening late one day, or closed another, but the new hours of 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. are, for the most part, dependable. Give Wil a call at (626) 357-3300 if you have any questions.

The Art in Public Places project in the 400 block (west side) breezeway has begun! The object of this project is to provide one more photo op for our Old Town visitors, as well as to brighten up the front of Oh Mulberry Bush and beautify the breezeway. Some may call these passages “alleys” but I prefer the term “breezeway.” Alleys are the backs of buildings where the trash cans are stored, right? Old Town has five of these gems, if my count is right. They are walkways from Myrtle Ave. to parking areas, or, in one case, to Colorado Commons and their beautiful fountain and courtyard. These breezeways are about to be “enhanced” with better lighting, paving, clean-up, as needed, all thanks to a grant the City has received. I’m really looking forward to the enhanced lighting.

The Wine Walk is this Saturday! It starts at 6 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m., and the entry points are at Olive on the south end and Library Park on the north end. No one will be served without a bracelet showing they both purchased a ticket and are over 21. It’s no fair leaving it to the gate keepers to decide if you’re 21 or over, so bring your ID (or else…). Will there be food as well (as in small bites)? Yes, absolutely; there will be wine and food, plus fun and smiles, and shopping! And to add to your evening enjoyment, the final Monrovia Traditional Music Gathering will be up at Library Park from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Sorry, you can’t bring your wine, but you can bring a picnic, or your best friend, or your kiddies, or just come along and sit and listen to the music. Best yet, this is a free event!