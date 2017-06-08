Monrovia Old Town Report 6/08/17

By Pam Fitzpatrick

I had the pleasure of speaking to a group of very friendly faces this week; topic of course, was one of my favorites – Old Town Monrovia. The New Horizons senior club is one of the many amenities offered by the City of Monrovia’s Community Services, and one of several senior-oriented groups. Thank you, Jean Kirby, city employee and my long-time friend, for inviting me once again. We had a good half-hour of reminiscing about the good old days, laughing about the many transitions Old Town has faced (and suffered through!) over the years, and discussing where we are today and why all of it makes a difference to our tomorrows.

It’s important on occasion to look behind you and see where you’ve been – face it, like it or dislike it – and move forward. That’s what we’ve done here in our little downtown. But along with looking at ourselves, we’ve learned to look outside our little world to see how other small businesses succeed. That’s how our newest event evolved. The Monrovia Wine Walk – Sip, Shop, Support – is an event that was inspired by our Old Town Merchants (primarily, I must say, Pat Fore from Candy Connection) and developed by the Monrovia Old Town Advisory Board. Pat Fore is a welcome transplant from Covina and has for years been trying to get someone to listen about the very successful wine walks in that city’s business district. Last year our MOTAB board and city staff visited several different wine walks, did a bit of sipping, some shopping, and brought back ideas that just might work in Old Town Monrovia. So, the first ever Monrovia Wine Walk is scheduled for Saturday, August 26th from 6-9 p.m. Participants will wander through Old Town, exploring each business and sampling the various wine offerings while also enjoying acoustic performances throughout Old Town. Pre-sale tickets are $40 each, and as soon as they go on sale, I’ll post the information. But, if you’re impatient, call Katie Distelrath at the City at (626) 256-8225, or pay her a visit at the Community Center on W. Palm. Katie’s door is always open!

I did a quick check this morning of possible business openings, and no news on Frost, Copper Still Grill, Grey & Cash, or Attic Events & Home Treasures. I’m very impatient – let’s get these new guys open! I did find out that we’re very close to upgrades in the breezeway between Merengue and Paradise Ice Cream. Right now, I admit that walk-through space looks a bit more like an alley than a “breezeway,” but with new lighting, plants, etc. it’s going to be beautiful. And, just a few steps down that pathway from Myrtle Avenue towards the parking lots in the back, the new kid’s and parent’s space called Oh Mulberry Bush will be getting new signage and a beautiful mural on their front-facing wall. The “Angel Wings” mural is literally a gift to Old Town from the Art’s in Public Places fund and will be a prime location for Old Town photo ops when it’s finished. Also, if you walk down a bit further, you see on your right that the large airplane mural is being refurbished and will soon be like new. Just goes to how you, you don’t know Old Town if you just stick to Myrtle Avenue: you have to explore and investigate!

Speaking of exploring and investigating, any day now when I sit down to write this column, I will be able to tell you that Dick Singer’s new book detailing the history of Old Town as we know it (the more modern history) is available. I have dibs on the first copy, then I’ll tell you all where to get your own!