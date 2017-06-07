Monrovia Police to Participate in Special Olympics Torch Run

The Monrovia Police Department will be participating in a Special Olympics Torch Run this Thursday, June 8, 2017. Monrovia PD representatives will be picking up the Special Olympics Torch on June 8, 2017, at the intersection of Myrtle Avenue/Live Oak Avenue. From there, Monrovia Police Officers will carry the torch for 5.41 miles through the City before handing the torch off to representatives from the Arcadia Police Department at the Red Lobster on Huntington Drive.

Monrovia is proud to participate in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run, where police officers from local, county, state, federal and military agencies go above the normal call of duty to run in support of acceptance and inclusion for the Special Olympics. Since the program was started in 1981, the Torch Run has grown to include more than 125 runs in 48 nations, and more than 100,000 law enforcement officers have raised $500 million for the Special Olympics movement worldwide.