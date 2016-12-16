Monrovia Public Library Has Special Events for the Holidays

December 16th, 2016 by Monrovia Weekly
There are several special events scheduled at the Monrovia Public Library in the upcoming days to celebrate the holidays. They include:
A Candy Cane Hunt. This continuing event started on Dec. 1 and will continue through the 29th during regular library hours. Children can look for pictures of hidden candy canes among the bookcases in the Library. If a child finds them all, he or she will receive a candy cane treat.
– Holiday Sounds Saturday. This special music event will be held on Dec. 17 from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. in the lobby of the library. It will feature a saxophone quartet and more.
– Gingerbread House Decorating. Come by the Library on Dec. 17 from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. for a chance for elementary ages students to create their own gingerbread houses to celebrate the season. The building will take place in the Community Room at the Library.
– Family Movie Night. A holiday themed movie will be shown for the season as a part of the Library’s Family Movie Night series. The movie will be shown on Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. in the Library Community Room and is appropriate for the whole family!
– Winter Relay Fest for Teens. For students in grades six through 12 there will be a competition in cookie decorating, gift wrapping, tree decorating and hot chocolate making. This will be on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. in the Community Room.
For information on any of these programs, contact the Library at (626) 256- 8274.