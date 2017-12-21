Old Town Monrovia, and Surrounding Communities, Kick Off the 3rd Annual FuzzFest Dec. 28

Raising funds by donating hair to non- profit organizations

The event is organized by Bobs for Baldrick’s to raise funds for lifesaving childhood cancer research, and hosted by Dominique Strivings and 3 Beauty Bar in Monrovia. In conjunction with the 3rd Annual Old Town Monrovia St. Baldrick’s FuzzFest in March 2018, this will take place on Thursday, Dec. 28 2017 from 2 – 6 p.m. at 3 Beauty Bar, 420 S. Myrtle Avenue, Monrovia.

For more information, or to participate as a volunteer, hair donor or shavee for either event, call (626) 674-1220 or e-mailbobs4baldricks@gmail.com.

To make a tax-deductible monetary donation, visit www.stbaldricks.org.

Facebook Event Page

Monetary donations will be collected for:

•The St. Baldrick’s Foundation, with the goal of saving lives.

St. Baldrick’s is a local Monrovia nonprofit organization that works closely with leading pediatric oncologists, determines the most promising research to fund and create funding priorities to make the greatest impact for children with cancer. It funds studies on the causes of and prevention of childhood cancer, complementary and alternative therapies, and much more. For more information about the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, visit www.stbaldricks.org.

Hair donations will be collected for:

•Wigs for Kids, a public non-profit organization which started 28 years ago, who provide wigs to kids going through chemotherapy, in addition to burn and accident victims.

American Cancer Society through Pantene Beautiful Lengths

Hair requirements for December 28th event:

(Pull curly hair straight to measure)

•8” long ponytail and no more than 5% grey (American Cancer Society through Pantene Beautiful Lengths)

•12” long ponytail (Wigs for Kids)

•Chemically processed, permed, colored or highlighted hair is not accepted